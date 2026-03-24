Governor Abbott Reappoints Sawyer To State Commission On Emergency Communications

TEXAS, March 24 - March 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Clinton Sawyer to the State Commission on Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on September 1, 2031. The Commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Clinton Sawyer of Amherst is the Mayor of the City of Amherst. He previously served as an agent for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. He is a member of the National Association of Financial Advisors, South Plains Association of Governments Board and Review Committee. Sawyer received an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Systems from South Plains College and a Master Marketer Program Certificate from the Texas A&M University System.