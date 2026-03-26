Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002356
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 03/24/2026 at 1953 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Lisa Day
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gayland, Michigan
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 24, 2026, at approximately 1953 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the town of Orange. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Lisa Day (48) and conducted an on-scene investigation. Day was subsequently taken into Vermont State Police custody. Day became physically aggressive toward law enforcement eventually assaulting one of the Troopers. Day was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Washington County Criminal Division on April 23, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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