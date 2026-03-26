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Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3002356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/2026 at 1953 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

 

ACCUSED: Lisa Day                          

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gayland, Michigan

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 24, 2026, at approximately 1953 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the town of Orange. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Lisa Day (48) and conducted an on-scene investigation. Day was subsequently taken into Vermont State Police custody. Day became physically aggressive toward law enforcement eventually assaulting one of the Troopers. Day was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Washington County Criminal Division on April 23, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 0830 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO

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