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Correction - Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drugs

Correction: This incident occurred when troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a vehicle that crashed off Interstate 89’s southbound on-ramp at Exit 3 in the town of Bethel. The information was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2001409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/25/26 at 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Exit 3 Southbound On-Ramp, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

 

ACCUSED: Tiffany R. Wills                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks discovered a vehicle crashed off the roadway of the Interstate 89 Exit 3 Southbound On-Ramp, in the Town of Bethel (Windsor County), Vermont. While investigating the incident, Troopers detected signs of impairment from the operator, Tiffany R. Wills (33) of the Town of Fairlee, Vermont. She was subsequently arrested and taken to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Later, Wills was released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division on May 12, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI - Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2026 at 0830 hours     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

                         

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

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Correction - Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drugs

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