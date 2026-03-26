Correction - Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drugs
Correction: This incident occurred when troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a vehicle that crashed off Interstate 89’s southbound on-ramp at Exit 3 in the town of Bethel. The information was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001409
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/25/26 at 0000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Exit 3 Southbound On-Ramp, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Tiffany R. Wills
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks discovered a vehicle crashed off the roadway of the Interstate 89 Exit 3 Southbound On-Ramp, in the Town of Bethel (Windsor County), Vermont. While investigating the incident, Troopers detected signs of impairment from the operator, Tiffany R. Wills (33) of the Town of Fairlee, Vermont. She was subsequently arrested and taken to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Later, Wills was released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division on May 12, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI - Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
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