Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa Achieves Green Globe Certification

Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa

Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa obtained its Green Globe certification in December 2025.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa obtained its Green Globe certification in December 2025, becoming the first hotel in the Nasu region to receive this distinguished recognition.Nestled in the Nasu Highlands and surrounded by magnificent natural scenery, the hotel has cultivated and celebrated local culture and history since its opening. Sustainability lies at the core of its operations, ensuring that the region’s precious natural environment and vibrant community are preserved and passed on to future generations.Sustainable Guest Room InitiativesThe hotel’s sustainability initiatives continue to evolve, providing guests with environmentally and socially responsible choices without compromising comfort.To reduce single-use plastics, reusable bottles are provided in all guest rooms, and water dispensers are installed throughout the property. Guest amenities are offered in refillable dispensers made from biomass-derived materials, significantly reducing environmental impact.The towel reuse program encourages guests to reuse towels rather than request daily laundering, contributing to meaningful reductions in water and energy consumption. In public areas, including the large communal baths, water-saving showerheads have been installed, resulting in a 40% reduction in water usage.Responsible and Ethical Restaurant OperationsThe hotel’s restaurants are committed to environmentally responsible operations by minimizing food waste and sourcing sustainable products. Innovative technologies have been introduced to enhance the traditional Japanese dining experience while effectively reducing operational waste.An automatic wet-towel dispensing system provides paper towels at the touch of a button, eliminating plastic packaging and significantly reducing the use of individually wrapped products. Additionally, rice-serving robots prepare portions according to guests’ preferences (small, regular, or large). This contactless solution maintains high hygiene standards while substantially reducing food waste.In kitchens, the Winnow Vision system leverages advanced AI technology to accurately measure and manage food waste generated during restaurant operations, supporting data-driven waste reduction strategies.The hotel also promotes responsible sourcing through partnerships with sustainable producers and farmers. Coffee machines serve Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, cultivated through environmentally responsible agricultural practices. Furthermore, eco-friendly cutlery, straws, and stirrers made from low-impact wood and biomass materials contribute to the elimination of single-use plastics.Celebrating the Culture of the Nasu HighlandsThe hotel is committed to creating local value and preserving tradition by fostering meaningful connections with the nature and culture of the Nasu Highlands.Guests are invited to participate in regular stargazing events held on the hotel’s lawn, where they can enjoy the crisp mountain air and observe brilliant constellations beneath the expansive Nasu sky.Within the hotel, the lobby gallery space regularly hosts exhibitions featuring works by artists from the Nasu area, serving as a creative platform that proudly showcases local culture and artistic expression.Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa also supports traditional regional events such as the Kyubi Festival, inspired by local folklore surrounding the legendary nine-tailed fox. Featuring dynamic taiko drum performances and participants wearing fox masks, the festival is a vibrant celebration deeply rooted in regional heritage.Previously, the hotel offered an onsen experience program called “Musubibito,” which conveyed the unique charm of the region through immersive, hands-on activities. By actively contributing to the preservation of Nasu’s traditions and culture, Musubibito served as a meaningful bridge between guests and the local community.About Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & SpaGrand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa is a resort destination offering breathtaking views of the Nasu mountain range and highlands. The hotel is conveniently located approximately 15 minutes by car from the Nasu Interchange and about 30 minutes by taxi from Nasu-Shiobara Station.Situated in the Nasu Highlands—also known as Royal Resort Nasu and frequently visited by members of the Imperial Family for leisure—the hotel offers a wide range of facilities, including dedicated areas for children, making it an ideal destination for families.

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