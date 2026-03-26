Yoodli Expands AI Roleplay Platform Into Complete Experiential Learning Environment With Multi-Modal Programs

Yoodli Multi-Modal Programs

New capability lets teams deliver documents, videos, and AI roleplays in a single sequential Program — moving from content to certified without leaving Yoodli

With this release, Yoodli is bringing the full learning journey into one place, so teams can go from reading and watching to actually doing, without ever leaving Yoodli.” — Varun Puri, Co-Founder and CEO, Yoodli.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI-powered experiential learning platform trusted by enterprise teams to build communication and job-critical skills, today announced an expansion of its Programs feature. Programs are structured learning paths that guide learners through a sequence of activities inside Yoodli, and they now support multi-modal learning, allowing organizations to combine documents, videos, and audio alongside AI roleplays in one unified experience. By adding media to your Yoodli Programs, teams can now build a complete "learn, practice, apply" experience in one place, without bouncing learners across multiple tools."We've always believed that real learning happens through practice, not passive consumption. With this release, Yoodli is bringing the full learning journey into one place, so teams can go from reading and watching to actually doing, without ever leaving Yoodli," shared Varun Puri, Co-Founder and CEO, Yoodli.What’s NewYoodli Programs now support the full learning path. Admins can now add media to their Yoodli Programs, including PDFs, Word docs, videos (up to 15GB), and audio files (up to 5GB), as steps alongside roleplays, giving teams one place to deliver content and practice together, without sending learners to external tools. File steps appear as discrete, sequential steps, count toward overall Program completion, and are tracked with completion analytics alongside roleplay steps in a unified dashboard.Built for the Teams That Need Learners to Do More Than Consume ContentMulti-Modal Programs are designed for L&D leaders, sales enablement teams, revenue organizations, and onboarding teams who need behavior change to follow content completion, not just a box checked. Sales enablement teams can build complete certification paths with a product one-pager, demo video, and roleplay inside a single Program. L&D leaders can design full learning journeys where reading and watching lead directly to doing. Revenue teams can launch new messaging by putting the brief, context video, and practice scenario in one place, so every learner gets the same path. Onboarding teams can replace multi-tool new hire flows with a single sequential Program that moves from required reading to live practice without missing a step.AvailabilityMulti-Modal Programs are available today for all Yoodli enterprise customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit yoodli.ai.About YoodliFounded in 2021 in Seattle, Washington, Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn Media Contact:Sage Quiamnopress@yoodli.ai+18082321321XX

Yoodli Multi-Modal Programs: Learner Flow (March 2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.