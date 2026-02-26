Yoodli Expands AI Roleplays with Live Visual Content, Enabling Teams to Learn and Practice in One Continuous Experience

Live Visual Content

AI Roleplays can now share slides, documents, and visuals live during the session, bringing experiential learning directly into practice

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI-powered experiential learning platform, today announced that AI Roleplays now support live visual content, expanding what's possible within a single AI roleplay. The AI can now present slides, PDFs, and images on its own screen during the roleplay, teach from real material like a tutor, adapt in real time to learner questions, and then transition seamlessly into performance with immediate feedback. Learners can now learn a concept, practice a skill, and apply it immediately inside the same roleplay.Expanding the Range of What AI Roleplays Can DoAI Roleplays are already highly effective for quick pitch practice, certification and readiness checks, repetition, and targeted skill drills. With the ability for the AI tutor to share visual content, Yoodli's AI Roleplays now cover scenarios where understanding the material is just as important as delivering it.For teams, this means a sales rep can walk through their actual pitch deck, get coached on the key messages, and immediately practice delivering it — all without switching tools or context. A new support agent can work through the exact documentation customers see, ask questions, and troubleshoot live scenarios before their first real call. The result: faster ramp times, more confidence, and training that sticks because it mirrors what the job actually demands.This expands Yoodli's range from skill drills to comprehensive training scenarios, including:-Sales enablement: Walk through the exact demo deck, then have reps run the presentation themselves-Customer support training: Teach agents complex workflows using the same documentation customers see, then practice troubleshooting before going live-Customer success preparation: Review QBR dashboards, then challenge CSMs to explain insights clearly-Scaled onboarding: Turn existing training content into personalized, interactive learning without rebuilding anything"The challenge many organizations face isn't just giving people opportunities to practice. It's ensuring they understand the material well enough to practice effectively," said Varun Puri, co-founder & CEO at Yoodli. "AI Roleplays with live visual content solve this by collapsing the gap between learning and doing. When context matters, roleplays can now teach."Same Product. Infinite Possibilities.Every team has a unique way of working, different content, different workflows, different gaps between where learners are and where they need to be. With live visual content, Yoodli's AI Roleplays adapt to that reality. Whatever material your team already uses to train, onboard, or enable, decks, docs, dashboards, can now become a live, interactive learning experience. The use cases are only as limited as the training challenges you're trying to solve.AvailabilityAI Roleplays with live visual content are available now to Yoodli customers. For more information, visit www.yoodli.ai About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Sage Quiamnopress@yoodli.ai+18082321321XX

Introducing AI Roleplays with Live Visual Content: Learn and Practice in One Continuous Simulation

