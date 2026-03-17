Yoodli Releases Free 90-Day Post-SKO Playbook for Sales Leaders

The Yoodli 90 Day Post-SKO Playbook

New resource gives sales leaders a structured, repeatable framework to drive real behavior change in the critical window following a Sales Kickoff

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI-powered experiential learning platform, today announced the release of a free resource for sales leaders: From SKO to Execution: The 90-Day Post-Sales Kickoff (SKO) Playbook. Available now at www.yoodli.ai , the playbook gives revenue organizations a practical, phase-by-phase plan to sustain SKO momentum and translate kickoff investment into measurable behavior change.Sales Kickoffs represent one of the largest annual investments a revenue organization makes — yet most of that investment fades within weeks. New messaging goes unused. Skills practiced on stage don't translate to live calls. Managers get pulled back into deals instead of reinforcing behavior. Yoodli's playbook directly addresses this challenge with a structured execution plan designed to keep SKO momentum alive long after the event itself.A Structured Plan for the 90 Days That Decide the YearThe playbook breaks the post-kickoff window into three critical phases, with clear guidance on what great execution looks like at each stage:Days 0–14: From Inspiration to Clarity – How to rapidly translate SKO messaging into specific, behavioral guidance reps can apply on their very next call, with practice available immediately through AI-powered roleplay.Days 15–45: Reinforcement Becomes a Habit – How to embed SKO skills into the weekly operating rhythm through structured practice scenarios, manager coaching, and asynchronous reinforcement at scale.Days 46–90: Measuring Impact and Adjusting – How to move beyond vanity metrics like attendance and satisfaction surveys to determine whether reps are actually communicating differently — and use that data to prioritize coaching.The playbook also includes a 90-Day SKO Follow-Through Checklist, giving enablement leaders a practical tool to pressure-test their post-SKO strategy across all three phases."The difference between SKOs that inspire and SKOs that drive performance isn't the event itself, it's what happens in the 90 days that follow," said Varun Puri, co-founder & CEO at Yoodli. "This playbook gives sales leaders a concrete, repeatable structure to close that gap and ensure their SKO investment drives real results."AvailabilityThe 90-Day Post-SKO Playbook is available now to download here: go.yoodli.ai/post-sko-90-day-playbook About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn Media Contact:Sage Quiamnopress@yoodli.ai+18082321321XX

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