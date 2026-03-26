Claire Dewar Takes Center Stage in 'Boeing Boeing'

Claire Dewar Claire Dewar in 'Boeing, Boeing'

Australian Actress Brings Fresh Energy and Authenticity to Reimagined Role of Gabrielle in Comedy Farce "Boeing, Boeing"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claire Dewar is captivating audiences this Spring in “Boeing Boeing”, the beloved high-flying comedy now playing at Canyon Theatre Guild. Running from March 21 through April 26, 2026, the production delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud theatrical experience, with Dewar bringing a fresh and personal twist to the role of Gabrielle.Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Dewar has quickly emerged as a standout talent in Los Angeles, blending classical training with natural charisma and versatility. In this latest production, her character Gabrielle has been reimagined as Australian, allowing Dewar to perform in her native accent for the first time on stage in four years, adding a unique authenticity to the iconic farce.Written by Marc Camoletti, “Boeing Boeing” follows Bernard, a charming Parisian bachelor juggling three glamorous airline hostess fiancées through a carefully coordinated flight schedule. His perfectly orchestrated life takes a chaotic turn when unexpected changes bring all three women to Paris at the same time, unleashing a whirlwind of mistaken identities, rapid-fire dialogue, and comedic mayhem.Dewar’s performance as Gabrielle is both vibrant and dynamic, shaped by her detailed preparation and deep understanding of character. “This role feels especially close to me,” says Dewar. “Reimagining Gabrielle as Australian allowed me to bring a part of myself into the performance, which has been incredibly exciting.”A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Dewar trained extensively in both stage and screen performance and was selected for the Academy’s prestigious Los Angeles Company. Her background also includes a Diploma in Performance from Trinity College London and years of competitive training in speech, drama, and dance, making her a versatile and disciplined performer. Since relocating to Los Angeles at eighteen, Dewar has built a growing body of work across theater and film, earning recognition for her professionalism, creativity, and collaborative spirit. Her passion for storytelling and commitment to her craft are on full display in “Boeing Boeing”, where precision, timing, and energy are key to the show’s success.Directed by Barry Agin, the Canyon Theatre Guild production has quickly become a must-see event of the season, delighting audiences with its classic humor, quick-paced staging, and standout performances.“Boeing Boeing” runs from March 21 through April 26, 2026, at Canyon Theatre Guild, located at 24242 Main Street, Newhall, CA. Showtimes include evening performances at 7:00 PM and matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale and audiences are encouraged to secure seats early as performances continue to draw strong attendance.Purchase online at: https://www.canyontheatre.org/boeing-boeing With its blend of timeless comedy and fresh performances, “Boeing Boeing” offers the perfect night out at the theater, and Claire Dewar is a talent audiences won’t want to miss.

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