Justin He Joins Cast of Horror Film 'Zombie Friend'

Justin He Zombie Friend - Make-Up Zombie Friend - BTS Zombie Friend - Justin He

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Justin He joins the cast of the horror film 'Zombie Friend', a new genre project from filmmakers Vik Ramen, Gabriella Lajara, Sergio Maravilla, and Accalia Rositani.Produced in Los Angeles, 'Zombie Friend' follows Martin, whose quiet evening takes a disturbing turn when his roommate, Kendra, brings home an unusual hookup, one who is unmistakably a zombie. As Kendra dismisses the situation, Martin attempts to leave, only to realize the danger is far closer than he imagined, raising the question of whether he has walked into a nightmare or something far worse.He, a Los Angeles–based actor and graduate of the Master of Fine Arts Acting for Film program at the New York Film Academy, continues to expand his range across genre-driven storytelling. With prior training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and a background in computer engineering from the University of California, Irvine, He has built a reputation for bringing both technical precision and physical commitment to his roles.Production on 'Zombie Friend' took place over three weeks, with filming scheduled across consecutive Friday night shoots. The project blends horror with dark comedic undertones, emphasizing character-driven tension within a contained setting. He portrays the zombie figure at the center of the film’s escalating conflict, a role that required extensive special effects makeup and physical transformation. The actor collaborated closely with makeup artist Accalia Rositani to bring the character to life, undergoing hour-long makeup sessions for each shoot.Despite the physical demands, including limited vision while performing in colored contact lenses, He embraced the challenge, focusing on developing the character’s movement, presence, and interaction within the confined environment. The performance continues his exploration of physically driven roles following previous work in horror and psychological storytelling.'Zombie Friend' is currently available across digital platforms where audiences can experience the horror piece and its related content.For more information on Justin He visit IMDb Facebook and Instagram

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