Castaways Roofing Launches New Website

Castaways Roofing Logo Castaways Roofing protecting homes in Florida Commercial spaces depend on Castaways Roofing

Showcasing Comprehensive Roofing Solutions for Residential and Commercial Customers

A roof is more than shingles—it’s a complete system that protects a home or business. We want our customers to feel informed and supported from the first click to the final installation.” — Nathan Traynor, Co-founder of Castaways Roofing

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castaways Roofing, an extension of the Castaways Energy brand and trusted name in roofing services , is proud to announce the launch of its new website: castawaysroofing.com. The new site provides homeowners and businesses a simple way to explore roofing services, request inspections, and learn more about protecting their properties with high-quality roofing systems.Built with the customer experience in mind, the website highlights Castaways Roofing’s full range of services, including new roof installations, re-roofing, repairs, inspections, and maintenance for both residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in a variety of roofing materials, including asphalt shingles, metal roofing, tile, and both pitched and flat roofing solutions.“Our goal with this new website is to help customers understand their roofing options and to take the next step with confidence,” said Nathan Traynor, Co-founder of Castaways Roofing. “A roof is more than shingles—it’s a complete system that protects a home or business. We want our customers to feel informed and supported from the first click to the final installation.”With more than 17 years of industry experience, Castaways Roofing brings deep expertise to every project. The company works with leading manufacturers, including CertainTeed’s Landmark product line, to deliver durable, high-performance roofing systems backed by manufacturer warranties.The new website also emphasizes Castaways Roofing’s streamlined process, beginning with a free, no-obligation roof inspection. From there, customers receive a detailed proposal outlining materials, scope of work, timelines, and warranty information—ensuring full transparency every step of the way.In addition to roofing installations and replacements, Castaways Roofing provides:- Roof repairs, including work on roofs they did not originally install- Gutter and downspout installation- Insurance claim support for storm-related damage- Flexible financing options to make projects more accessibleA unique advantage of Castaways Roofing is its connection to Castaways Energy , allowing the team to support customers who already have solar systems or are considering solar installation. By addressing roofing and solar together, homeowners can protect their investment and avoid costly future adjustments.The website also features educational resources to help customers recognize common roofing issues —such as leaks, aging materials, and storm damage—and understand when repairs or full replacement may be needed.“We’re not just installing roofs—we’re helping customers make informed decisions about one of the most important components of their property,” Nathan added. “This website is an extension of that commitment.”To learn more or schedule a free inspection, visit castawaysroofing.com.About Castaways RoofingCastaways Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services, including installations, replacements, repairs, inspections, and maintenance. Built on the same foundation as Castaways Energy, the roofing company maintains a focus on quality materials, experienced craftsmanship, and customer-first service. The company delivers roofing solutions designed for durability, performance, and peace of mind.The team brings extensive hands-on experience in construction, materials, and installation, helping ensure every project meets the highest standards of durability and performance. With decades of expertise in roofing, construction, and solar integration, they provide full-service roofing solutions designed to withstand Florida’s demanding climate.Castaways Roofing is committed to quality workmanship, transparent communication, and customer satisfaction—delivering the protection property owners deserve.

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