Castaways Energy Featured in Florida News Segment

Castaways Energy Logo Castaways Energy's Nathan Traynor on Spectrum News 13 Castaways Energy Solar Installation

How Rooftop Solar Saves Homeowners More Than Utility-Scale Projects

Our focus has always been on educating homeowners and designing systems that actually deliver savings. Solar isn’t just about sustainability—it’s about financial control and energy independence.” — Nathan Traynor, Co-founder of Castaways Energy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castaways Energy, a trusted Central Florida solar provider , was recently featured in a Spectrum News 13 segment examining the rapid growth of utility-scale solar across Florida—and why those large projects are not translating into meaningful savings for residential customers.While Florida continues to expand institutional and utility-scale solar installations, the segment highlights a critical reality for consumers: large-scale solar development helps utilities meet renewable goals, but it does not significantly lower household electricity bills. According to the report, the most effective way for homeowners to control energy costs remains owning their own solar power system.Nathan Traynor, Co-founder of Castaways Energy, shared a real-world customer example during the segment to illustrate the financial impact of residential solar adoption.“One homeowner we worked with was paying nearly $400 per month for electricity,” said Traynor. “After going solar, their bill drops to $30 per month. That $370 difference can be used to pay off the solar system, which in this case takes about seven years—after that, the savings stay with the homeowner.”The segment underscores a growing concern among Florida residents as electricity rates continue to rise , while utility-scale solar supports grid infrastructure, it does not insulate homeowners from rate increases. Residential solar, by contrast, allows homeowners to lock in predictable energy costs, reduce dependence on utilities, and build long-term financial resilience.Castaways Energy specializes in custom-designed residential and commercial solar solutions , helping homeowners evaluate whether solar makes sense for their property, usage patterns, and long-term goals. As a full-service solar provider, Castaways Energy manages the entire process—from consultation and system design to permitting, installation, and post-installation support—without subcontractors. They also offer EV charging installation, solar storage, re-roofing, as well as service and maintenance.“Our focus has always been on educating homeowners and designing systems that actually deliver savings,” added Nathan Traynor. “Solar isn’t just about sustainability—it’s about financial control and energy independence.”The news segment reflects a broader trend across Central Florida, where homeowners are increasingly turning to rooftop solar as a practical response to rising utility costs, increased energy demand, and greater awareness of long-term savings opportunities.To learn more about Castaways Energy or explore solar options for your home or business, visit castawaysenergy.com.About Castaways EnergyCastaways Energy of Orlando, FL, delivers residential and commercial solar solutions to Central Florida customers. The company emerged from the vision of Nathan Traynor, Carl Craig, and their dedicated team, who identified a pressing demand for top-tier solar installations across Florida. Castaways Energy sets the standard in customer satisfaction, flawless installation craftsmanship, and exceptional service. Daniel Moore, a valued co-owner, has propelled Castaways to become one of the select few NABCEP Certified solar energy contractors in Florida — the pinnacle of industry certification. With a cumulative 40 years of solar energy expertise, Castaways Energy stands as a beacon of solar excellence. They offer premium brands like: Maxeon, REC, Q CELLS, Tesla Powerwalls, Enphase, FranklinWH, and Wallbox. And they install panels on nearly every type of roof and most materials.Homeowners and businesses trust the Castaways to fulfill all energy requirements now and long into the future. They evoke the moto: Treasure the Sun, Your Home is Your Island!# # #

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