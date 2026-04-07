The Covert Code Launches 'Authority as a Growth Strategy,' A Forbes Books special podcast series

Anna Covert Logo Advantage | The Authority Company, home of the Forbes Books imprint Authority as a Growth Strategy

New four-part series explores authorship, thought leadership, and authority building for CEOs and C-suite leaders.

Authority is not accidental—it’s strategic capital. When leaders approach authorship and media intentionally, they build influence that compounds over time.”” — Anna Covert, host of The Covert Code

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Covert Code podcast has launched a new four-part educational series titled “Authority as a Growth Strategy” featuring senior executives from Advantage | The Authority Company, home of the Forbes Books imprint and the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.The series delivers strategic insight for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and C-suite leaders seeking to build authority, expand visibility, and convert thought leadership into measurable business growth.As executive visibility increasingly influences enterprise valuation, strategic partnerships, recruiting leverage, and customer trust, “Authority as a Growth Strategy” explores how leaders can intentionally develop authority as a competitive business asset.Executive Authority in the Modern MarketplaceThe “Authority as a Growth Strategy” series brings together Advantage’s senior leadership team for in-depth conversations on authorship strategy, publishing excellence, media amplification, and personal brand and strategic relationship expansion.Each episode provides actionable frameworks designed to help leaders move beyond passive visibility and toward intentional authority building.Featured executives include:- Beth LaGuardia Cooper, President, Advantage | The Authority CompanyBeth LaGuardia Cooper oversees the vast Publishing and Authority Building services and operations for the Advantage family of brands, including Forbes Books, SXSW Books, Entrepreneur Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Books, and UK-based Rethink Press.Episode 1: She examines “The Big Picture” – How authority, trust, and visibility are reshaping the way leaders grow in an AI-driven world.● The intersection of brand clarity and authority positioning● How media visibility drives business outcomes● The role of long-term reputation strategy in executive growth- Natalie Mazzarella, Vice President of Authority Brand BuildingNatalie Mazzarella leads the strategic expansion of Advantage Media’s media services, helping authors transform their ideas into scalable personal brands.Episode 2 covers “Authority Brand Building” – Becoming the Face of Your Brand● Building an integrated authority ecosystem● Leveraging media, speaking engagements, and digital platforms● Turning thought leadership into sustained influence- Tyler LeBleu, Senior Vice President of PublishingTyler LeBleu oversees the full publishing lifecycle for authors, directing Writing & Editorial, Production, Creative Design, and Supply Chain operations.In Episode 3 Tyler focuses on “Demystifying the Publishing Process” – Accelerating Your Authority Journey.● What distinguishes a strategic business book from a vanity project● Publishing processes that reinforce credibility● How execution quality impacts long-term authority- Terry Stanton, Authority Strategy ExecutiveTerry Stanton helps global and personal brands design visibility strategies that elevate influence. Her background spans public relations, marketing strategy, SEO writing, video production, and broadcast journalism.In Episode 4, Terry discusses “Brand Building” – Start With the End in Mind: Designing Your Authority Journey● Tactical strategies for translating executive expertise into thought leadership● Insights on integrating traditional media with digital platforms● Frameworks for building scalable authority assetsWhy Authority Matters NowIn an era of rapid content creation and AI-generated information, credibility has become both more fragile and more valuable. The “Authority as a Growth Strategy” podcast series addresses the growing demand among executives to control their narrative and differentiate in competitive markets.The series is distributed across YouTube and major podcast platforms and is supported by short-form digital content designed to expand reach nationwide.“Authority is not accidental—it’s strategic capital,” said Anna Covert, host of The Covert Code. “When leaders approach authorship and media intentionally, they build influence that compounds over time.”The “Authority as a Growth Strategy” series is now streaming on The Covert Code podcast.For more information, visit thecovertcode.com.About The Covert CodeThe Covert Code is a business and leadership podcast hosted by digital strategist and Forbes-published author Anna Covert. The show features conversations on digital innovation, authority building, marketing strategy, and executive leadership, reaching audiences across YouTube and major streaming platforms.About Anna CovertAnna Covert is an unstoppable force in marketing and is especially proficient in the digital space. She heads Covert Communication, a full-service advertising & marketing agency that specializes in online marketing but carries out all aspects of both traditional and the latest in marketing trends. As needs arose in aspects of advertising not normally seen under an ad agency umbrella, Anna and her team formulated new ideas and created the platforms to take them to market. These culminated in her recent book: The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing and The Covert Code Podcast.About the Forbes Books imprint and Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing, distribution, and promotion under seven imprints — Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, Entrepreneur Press, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books — in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation and distribution, strategic social media execution, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

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