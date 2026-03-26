NutriHarvest® Highlights Strong Greenhouse Establishment in Lettuce

Commercial lettuce production with lettuce plant overlay for illustration. Used with permission. Lettuce seedlings during greenhouse trial establishment. Photo used with permission. Lettuce seedlings grown to harvest stage in the greenhouse trial. Photo used with permission.

Greenhouse results showed that a best NutriHarvest formulation rate supported strong germination and strong early biomass development in lettuce seedlings

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriHarvestis highlighting lettuce trial results showing that strong greenhouse establishment and yield response came from an optimized application rate, not from applying more fertilizer, supporting strong germination and the highest dry matter yield among the treatments evaluated.Lettuce is one of the most widely grown fresh-market vegetables, and early greenhouse performance can have an important impact on transplant quality, crop timing, and uniform stand establishment. In California, the country’s leading lettuce-producing state, growers harvested about 85,000 acres of head lettuce, 59,000 acres of leaf lettuce, and 105,000 acres of romaine lettuce in 2025, with combined production of roughly 80 million cwt and combined value of about $4.7 billion.Across treatments, statistically significant differences were observed for germination, seedling yellowing, and yield. The 10% treatment stayed close to the control on germination while leading overall on yield. Seedling yellowing was also lower at the 10% rate than in the control, while there was no significant difference among treatments for seedling death. When the two experiments were reviewed separately, the same general pattern remained. In both trials, the 10% treatment was among the strongest performers for germination, with the control also performing comparably. For dry matter yield, the 10% treatment again performed well in both trials and delivered the top result in the second trial. Higher amendment rates were less consistent, and the 30% rate showed the weakest establishment and growth. The field trials were led by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast. The study also tracked soil nitrate-N during incubation and through the greenhouse period. In both trials, the 20% and 30% treatments had the lowest nitrate availability over time. By contrast, the stronger performance from the control and 10% treatment appears to align with better early nitrogen availability during a critical stage of lettuce establishment.At the highest application rate, nitrate release appeared to peak later, at harvest, suggesting that the larger amendment rate may have required more time for organic nitrogen to convert into plant-available nitrate. For a short-cycle crop like lettuce, that slower release pattern may not match crop demand early enough to support the best seedling performance.Overall, the trial suggests that adding NutriHarvest at a lower rate may improve lettuce establishment and yield performance compared with higher rates. The results also reinforce an important agronomic point for greenhouse lettuce production: nutrient release timing matters, especially during the narrow early window when seedling vigor helps set the pace for crop development.Lettuce is something people eat every day, so it is easy to overlook how much early growing conditions can matter,” said Anju Krivov, CEO of GSR Solutions LLC and NutriHarvest. “What stands out in the trial is that one NutriHarvest formulation performed best at the right rate, reinforcing that more fertilizer does not always mean better results."NutriHarvestformulations are produced through advanced nutrient recovery and are designed to support crop performance while contributing to improved nutrient management. In this lettuce work, the results suggest that the right incorporation rate can help balance nutrient availability and crop response during early growth. NutriHarvestprovides OMRI Listed organic plant nutrition for home gardens, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms, with a focus on balanced fertility, nutrient efficiency, and long-term soil support. NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer products are designed to support crop productivity while helping retain more nutrients within the crop and soil system throughout the season. Produced through advanced resource recovery biotechnology, NutriHarvestcaptures more than 95% of recoverable nutrients from nutrient-rich waste streams and converts them into a stable organic fertilizer form that supports soil health, nutrient stewardship, and water quality goals in sensitive watersheds. GSR Solutions provides the biotechnology behind these innovative fertilizers.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution and field trial details.

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