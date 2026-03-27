NutriHarvest® Organic Fertilizers Highlight Healthy Growth and Productive Harvests

Tomatoes on the plant and harvested fruit shown as a specialty crop benchmark in NutriHarvest® evaluations. Garden Vegetables growing in an urban garden using NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer. Photo used with permission. Field trial work evaluating NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer alongside other fertility sources. Photos used with permission.

Crop Trial Results and Grower Experience Across Multiple Growing Environments

It was really satisfying to watch our tomatoes, peppers, beans, and flowers thrive with NutriHarvest 3-3-3 organic fertilizer. This is the third year I have been using this fertilizer.” — Wendy

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are designed to support strong starts, healthy plants, productive harvests, and better nutrient efficiency across a wide range of growing environments. From home gardens and greenhouse production to horticulture, specialty crops, and farms, NutriHarvestsupports balanced fertility and long-term soil support while helping keep more nutrients in the crop and soil system.NutriHarvestis an OMRI Listed organic fertilizer line is used across gardens, greenhouse production, horticulture, specialty crops, and farms, for crop performance, nutrient efficiency, and nutrient stewardship across multiple growing settings.NutriHarvesthas also gained broader recognition across organic growing systems. In addition to OMRI approval, the brand has been highlighted as a USDA BioPreferredProgram Champion, reinforcing its place within a broader biobased and resource-recovery approach to plant nutrition. NutriHarvesthas continued to build on real-world results showing improved yields, stronger plant growth, healthier soil, and cleaner waterways.Across greenhouse, garden, and field settings, recent NutriHarvestreleases have highlighted early establishment, crop response, and season-long nutrient behavior.In greenhouse and propagation settings, the first days of growth can shape everything that follows. Emergence, uniformity, and early establishment all matter. NutriHarvesthas highlighted propagation blends that supported strong early establishment across multiple plant types, reinforcing a practical point: successful crops often begin with the right nutritional environment from the start.That same point carried into independent greenhouse lettuce trials conducted by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast, where NutriHarvesthighlighted a lesson that matters across crops: more fertilizer is not always better. In those trials, an optimized application rate supported strong germination and the highest dry matter yield among the treatments evaluated, showing that strong fertility performance comes from feeding the crop well, not simply applying more.This broader body of evidence also reflects field trials conducted by the same University Extension program. Across multiple crop examples, NutriHarvestresults have been reported in both garden and agricultural settings. In corn, NutriHarvestreported a 14.2% yield increase over untreated control, equal to 40.5 bushels per acre, and 11.4 bushels per acre above a leading organic commercial fertilizer under equal nitrogen conditions. In tomatoes, earlier results highlighted second-harvest yield increases of 93% over hemp seed meal, 39% over a commercial organic fertilizer, and 61% over urea, with fruit counts per plant also rising. Additional crop examples have added depth to that performance case. In cabbage, NutriHarvestwas associated not only with crop performance, but with about 56% to 68% less residual soil nitrate than a commercial organic brand later in the season. In green beans, the focus was on nitrogen timing and season-long nutrient behavior. In beets, the work pointed to directional yield advantages alongside distinct soil nutrient profiles, including differences in magnesium, calcium, sulfur, iron, and boron.Together, these field trials reflect an approach to organic fertility that is relevant across crops, supported by real growing outcomes, and tied to more disciplined nutrient management through the season.NutriHarvesthas been highlighted across a wide range of growing uses. In the garden, releases have focused on vegetables, flowers, seedlings, and visible crop response. In greenhouse and horticultural settings, early vigor, consistency, and rate discipline have also been emphasized. In agricultural production, the focus has included crop performance and nutrient use through the season.That broad relevance is reflected across NutriHarvestcrop examples. Strawberries, flowers, seedlings, lettuce, corn, tomatoes, cabbage, beans, beets, potatoes, and sweet potatoes have all been featured in recent NutriHarvestreleases.“It was really satisfying to watch our tomatoes, peppers, beans, and flowers thrive with NutriHarvest 3-3-3 organic fertilizer. This is the third year I have been using this fertilizer. It was so rewarding to see that kind of growth. I feel I am supporting the farmers and protecting the water while harvesting great crops. Thank you, farmers.” said Wendy L.“Growers want an organic fertilizer that performs well and fits the way they want to grow,” said Anju Krivov, CEO of GSR Solutions LLC and NutriHarvest. "NutriHarvestis designed to support healthy plants, productive harvests, and a more thoughtful approach to nutrient use from the garden to the greenhouse and the farm, with nutrient stewardship built in."aken together, these releases highlight how NutriHarvesthas been presented across University trials, crop-specific field results, and grower experience from early establishment through harvest.About NutriHarvestNutriHarvestis an OMRI Listed organic fertilizer line produced through advanced resource recovery biotechnology developed by GSR Solutions , including certain biostimulant-based formulations. Designed for home gardens, greenhouse production, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms, NutriHarvestorganic fertilizers support balanced fertility, nutrient efficiency, and long-term soil support while helping keep more nutrients in the crop and soil system throughout the growing season.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution and field trial details.

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