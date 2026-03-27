NutriHarvest® Highlights Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes Grown with Organic Fertilizer

Customer-grown potatoes produced with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer, shown with a harvest overlay. Photos used with permission. Harvested potatoes from the same garden grown with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer. Photo used with permission. Customer-grown sweet potatoes produced with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer, shown with a harvest overlay. Photos used with permission.

Customer-grown potatoes, sweet potatoes, and prior root-crop field work highlight why steady below-ground fertility matters through the season

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potatoes and sweet potatoes are one of the most familiar foods on the table, but they are also one of the clearest examples of how much crop performance depends on what happens below the soil surface. In potato production, plant vigor, tuber set, sizing, and harvest quality are all influenced by the root-zone environment through the season. That makes fertilizer performance about more than just applying nutrients. It is also about how those nutrients are delivered, how long they remain available, and how well the fertility program supports the soil the crop depends on.NutriHarvestis highlighting potatoes and sweet potatoes grown with its OMRI Listed organic fertilizer as part of that broader root-crop story. While NutriHarvestis not presenting a dedicated potato field trial here, customer-grown potatoes and prior independent root-crop field work help reinforce the importance of balanced nutrition, nutrient timing, and soil support in crops where performance develops underground.That context matters because potatoes remain one of the most important vegetable crops in the United States. USDA reported that U.S. potato production in 2024 totaled 421 million cwt on 927,000 harvested acres, with $4.60 billion in sales value. That scale helps explain why growers continue to focus not only on crop yield, but also on nutrient efficiency, season-long plant support, and soil conditions that can influence harvest results.For growers, that scale reinforces a practical point. Potatoes are not simply a crop that needs nutrients. They are a crop that responds to how nutrients behave in the soil during the season. In root and tuber crops especially, steady fertility can matter just as much as total fertility. Too little nutrition can limit vigor and tuber development, while poorly timed or overly mobile nutrients can work against efficient plant uptake and sound soil stewardship.That is one reason root-crop field data remains relevant even beyond a single species. In previously highlighted beet field work led by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast, one NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer formulation delivered beet yield approximately 25% above hemp seed meal, 21% above soybean meal, 12% above urea, and 9% above a commercial market brand. A second NutriHarvestformulation also delivered beet yield about 6% above hemp seed meal and 2% above soybean meal. Beyond yield, the work also showed significant treatment differences in magnesium, calcium, sulfur, iron, and boron, pointing to distinct soil nutrient profiles across fertility programs.Although potatoes, sweet potatoes, and beets are different crops, they share an important agronomic reality: both are harvested below ground, where root-zone conditions, nutrient availability, and soil support directly influence crop performance. That makes root-crop evidence especially useful in understanding why growers often look for fertilizer programs that feed the crop while also supporting the soil through the season.Customer experience has also helped illustrate that value in practical growing conditions. NutriHarvesthas received positive grower feedback across vegetable gardens and specialty crops, including potatoes and sweet potatoes grown with the product. In one review on NutriHarvest’s Etsy listing, a customer reported strong results on potatoes along with the rest of the garden. In previously published customer feedback, another backyard gardener said her sweet potatoes grew “so big and round” that one looked “like an acorn squash.” Paired with customer photos of harvested potatoes and sweet potatoes, that feedback helps show how growers are using NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer in real garden settings where crop appearance, vigor, and harvest satisfaction all matter.“Potatoes and sweet potatoes are crops that make root-zone management visible at harvest,” said Anju Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “What happens below the surface affects what growers ultimately dig up. We believe balanced organic fertility should help support the crop, the soil, and the broader nutrient stewardship goals that matter on farms and in gardens alike.”For growers and gardeners alike, potatoes and sweet potatoes offer a simple reminder that strong results start below ground. Customer-grown potatoes, positive grower feedback, and prior root-crop field evidence all point in the same direction: below-ground crops benefit from fertilizer programs that are built not only to feed the plant, but also to support the soil environment the crop depends on through the season.NutriHarvestis an OMRI Listed organic fertilizer line for home gardens, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms. Produced through advanced resource recovery biotechnology developed by GSR Solutions , NutriHarvestis designed to support balanced fertility, nutrient efficiency, and long-term soil support. NutriHarvestproducts help support crop productivity while retaining more nutrients within the crop and soil system throughout the season. The technology captures more than 95% of recoverable nutrients from nutrient-rich waste streams and converts them into a stable organic fertilizer form that supports soil health, nutrient stewardship, and water quality goals in sensitive watersheds.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution opportunities and field trial information.

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