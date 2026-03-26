Celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Oregon’s Work Incentives Network

Every March, Oregon recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month—a time to celebrate inclusion, expand understanding and spotlight the many ways people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) contribute to Oregon’s communities and workforce. It’s also an opportunity to highlight resources that make employment more accessible and sustainable for people with disabilities. One of those key resources is Oregon’s Work Incentives Network (WIN).

WIN is a statewide program that supports people with disabilities who are working, or who want to work, by helping them understand how employment interacts with their public benefits. Many Oregonians who receive SSI, SSDI, medical benefits, SNAP, housing assistance and other disability-related benefits want to explore work but are unsure how earning income might affect their financial stability. WIN helps bridge that gap.

What WIN does is simple but powerful:

Provide one-on-one counseling to help with navigating benefit rules.

Help people make informed choices about work and career goals.

Promote long-term employment success by reducing uncertainty around income and supports.

For people with I/DD — especially those preparing to enter the workforce for the first time or considering increased work hours — WIN can be transformational. Understanding how benefits can support work rather than limit it opens new possibilities for independence, financial security and personal growth.

Referral partners play a crucial role in connecting people to WIN. Many people who could benefit from these services assume that if they go to work, they will lose all of their federal and state benefits and their medical insurance, but this is seldom true. By sharing information about the program and encouraging referrals, partners help ensure that Oregonians with I/DD receive the tools they need to pursue meaningful employment with confidence.

This month — as we honor the contributions, talents and aspirations of people with developmental disabilities — we also celebrate the systems that support them. WIN is one of those systems, working quietly but effectively to help people take the next step in their employment journey.