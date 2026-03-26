NutriHarvest® Highlights Green Bean Performance and Valuable Insights on Nutrient Timing

Green beans growing in a customer garden using NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer. Photo used with permission. Green beans harvested by the grower from the same garden. Photo used with permission. Green bean field work evaluating NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer alongside other fertility sources. Photos used with permission.

Green bean field work provided added insight into season-long nitrogen behavior across fertility programs

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In vegetable production, performance is not measured at harvest alone. It is also shaped by how nutrients become available through the season, how they align with crop demand, and how they behave under real field conditions. That is especially relevant in green beans, where growers are looking for dependable production, efficient nutrient use, and practical fertility strategies that fit both crop and soil management goals.NutriHarvestis highlighting green bean field work that pointed to strong performance across fertility programs while also offering useful insight into how nitrogen moved through the soil over the course of the season. In green beans, fertilizer performance is not only about harvest numbers. It is also about how nutrient release aligns with crop demand, especially under field conditions that can influence nutrient timing and availability.Green beans remain one of the most familiar vegetables in commercial production and in home gardens, valued for reliable productivity, kitchen versatility, and repeated harvest potential. USDA reported 2024 snap bean production at 10.7 million cwt on 135,900 harvested acres, with a total crop value of $324 million across fresh-market and processing channels.Green beans also remain a favorite in backyard gardens, where growers value their steady production, repeated picking, and versatility in the kitchen. Customer garden photos featuring bean plants grown with NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer further reflect the product’s relevance across both home-garden and broader crop-production settings.The trial season provided a useful backdrop for observing nutrients, plants, and soil dynamics. In field conditions, nutrient timing becomes especially important because release patterns can influence nutrient efficiency and how much nitrogen remains vulnerable to movement later in the season.Within the overall yield pattern, the data also offered useful directional comparisons among fertility sources. The two NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer formulations delivered green bean yields approximately 13% to 15% above hemp seed meal and 3% to 4% above a commercial market brand. The field work, led by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast, also provided a season-long view of soil nitrate patterns. Researchers observed that nitrate levels for most fertility sources tended to peak twice during the season: once shortly after amendments were applied and again later after bean residue was incorporated into the soil. That second rise reflected nitrogen release from crop residue. With the exception of urea, there were relatively few significant differences between the NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer formulations and the other fertility sources.For growers, that is a practical point. In many cropping systems, fertilizer value is not only about how much nutrient is applied, but also when it becomes available and how it behaves throughout the season. A fertility source that supports crop performance while fitting more closely with crop uptake can help improve nutrient efficiency and reduce the chances of excess nitrogen remaining exposed in the soil at the wrong time.The broader soil data added further context. Most soil nutrients declined from the beginning to the end of the season, consistent with crop uptake and seasonal use. Soil pH increased modestly, while organic matter declined. Phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, manganese, zinc, and boron also decreased over the season.Among the treatment-level soil measurements, one NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer formulation recorded the highest iron concentration and was statistically similar to the second NutriHarvestformulation, soybean meal, and the control. Magnesium, calcium, sulfur, iron, and boron differed by treatment, while phosphorus, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper, and aluminum did not differ much by treatment.Taken together, the field work suggests that in green beans, strong yield performance can coexist with meaningful differences in nutrient release patterns and soil nutrient status. That matters for growers seeking fertility strategies that support crop performance while also fitting broader soil health and nutrient stewardship goals.“Green beans are a crop where growers want reliable performance without overcomplicating fertility,” said Anju Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “What stands out here is that NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer performed strongly while also offering a clearer picture of nutrient timing through the season, which is important for both crop management and nutrient stewardship.” NutriHarvest® provides OMRI Listed organic plant nutrition for home gardens, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms, with an emphasis on nutrient efficiency and steady crop support through the season. Designed to deliver balanced organic nutrition, NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer products help keep more nutrients in the crop and soil system, supporting plant performance while advancing practical soil-water stewardship. The advanced resource recovery biotechnology behind NutriHarvestis engineered to capture more than 95% of recoverable nutrients from nutrient-rich waste streams and convert them into a stable organic fertilizer form that helps keep nutrients where they belong and supports water quality goals in sensitive watersheds. GSR Solutions provides this biotechnology behind these innovative fertilizers.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvestis expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution and field trial details.

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