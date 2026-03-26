Aurora Payments and Bail Bond Digital Bring Embedded Payments to Bail Agencies

Aurora Payments Bail Bond Digital

Aurora Payments embedded ARISE into Bail Bond Digital's software, replacing fragmented systems with a unified view of payments, A/R, and active bonds.

Managing collections efficiently is critical to our customers' success,” — Daniel Villalobos, Co-Founder, Bail Bond Digital

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments and Bail Bond Digital have announced a partnership to embed Aurora's ARISE payments infrastructure directly into Bail Bond Digital's bail operations platform, consolidating payment acceptance, accounts receivable management, and collections activity into a single system. Bail agencies operate in an environment where speed and cash flow matter," said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. "Embedding ARISE into Bail Bond Digital enables agencies to reduce reconciliation time, accelerate collections, and maintain tighter control over their receivables."Bail agencies have traditionally managed payments separately from their day-to-day operations. This integration connects payment activity directly to bond and case data, eliminating disconnected systems and duplicate processes. Aurora's PCI-compliant processing, tokenization, and fraud prevention are built in without adding operational overhead."Managing collections efficiently is critical to our customers' success," said Daniel Villalobos, Co-Founder, Bail Bond Digital. "With ARISE embedded, our customers can track payment activity and A/R in real time, take action sooner, and reduce the operational burden tied to reconciliation and follow-up."For bail agencies modernizing their operations, connected payments are no longer optional; they're expected.To learn more about Aurora's ARISE platform for software and technology partners, visit risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv.About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora's platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services. Learn more at https://www.risewithaurora.com About Bail Bond DigitalBail Bond Digital is a complete operations platform for bail agencies, making it easier to manage every stage of the bail lifecycle from a single system. Agencies can handle underwriting, A/R automation, recovery workflows, AI-powered call handling, and performance marketing without stitching together separate tools. Designed for the way bail operations actually run, Bail Bond Digital gives agencies the speed, visibility, and control the work demands. Whether managing a single location or a high-volume operation, Bail Bond Digital keeps your business running with clarity and confidence. Learn more at https://www.bailbonddigital.com

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