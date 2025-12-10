Aurora Payments and 2S LimouSOLUTION Partner to Deliver Embedded Payments Across Global Transportation Platforms

Aurora Payments 2S LimouSOLUTION

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payment technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with 2S LimouSOLUTION , a global leader in software for the chauffeured transportation industry. Through this integration, Aurora’s embedded ARISE payment platform is now available across 2S’s suite of solutions, including LimouSOLUTION, LimouWEB, and LimouERP.The partnership enables transportation operators to process payments securely and efficiently within the same software they use for dispatch, booking, fleet management, and invoicing. With no need to rely on external terminals or separate systems, operators benefit from a fully unified platform that improves workflow and accelerates cash flow.“2S LimouSOLUTION has a reputation for building flexible and scalable technology that meets the real-world needs of transportation operators,” said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. “By integrating ARISE into their platform, we’re helping 2S users simplify their operations and gain real-time visibility into their payment activity.”The integration brings Aurora’s full payments infrastructure into the 2S ecosystem, including PCI-compliant transaction security, instant settlement capabilities, and automated reconciliation. Operators also benefit from built-in fraud prevention tools and real-time reporting across every leg of their business, from booking to billing.“Transportation operators need tools that reduce complexity, not add to it,” said Achim Sorge, CEO of 2S LimouSOLUTION. “Integrating Aurora’s ARISE platform allows us to remove payment friction across our ecosystem and help customers operate more efficiently.”This partnership marks a significant advancement in the global digital transformation of the ground transportation industry. It reflects a growing demand for software platforms that not only manage operations but also offer native, integrated payment capabilities.To learn more about Aurora’s ARISE platform for software providers, visit: https://risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv/ To learn more about 2S LimouSOLUTION, visit: https://limousolution.com About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora’s platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.About 2S LimouSOLUTION2S LimouSOLUTION develops LimouSOLUTION, LimouWEB, and LimouERP—professional software systems built specifically for the chauffeured ground transportation industry. Designed for scalability and flexibility, 2S solutions enable operators to manage bookings, dispatch, invoicing, and fleet logistics all in one platform. With integrated modules for AI automation, affiliate networking, and real-time driver communication, 2S helps companies digitize operations, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, 2S serves operators across the globe.

