Aurora Payments and eSpa247 Deliver Tools to Help Beauty Businesses Grow with Embedded Payments

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments today announced a partnership with eSpa247 to embed its ARISE payment platform directly into eSpa247’s cloud-based salon and spa management system. Through this integration, Aurora provides secure, fully integrated payments within the same tools beauty professionals rely on to manage appointments, services, retail sales, staff scheduling, and client relationships.With ARISE embedded natively inside eSpa247, payments become a natural part of the service workflow rather than a separate step at the front desk. Salons and spas can accept card-present, contactless, and digital payments tied directly to appointments, walk-ins, retail purchases, memberships, and loyalty activity without relying on disconnected terminals or manual reconciliation.“Beauty businesses need payment technology that keeps pace with how they operate day to day,” said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. “By embedding ARISE into eSpa247, we’re giving salon and spa owners a faster, more intuitive way to accept payments while maintaining clear visibility into services, tips, and overall performance.”The integration delivers Aurora’s full payments infrastructure to eSpa247 users, including PCI-compliant security, tokenization, and real-time fraud protection. Payment data flows seamlessly into reporting and financial dashboards, providing owners with consolidated insights across services, retail, and locations helping beauty businesses manage cash flow more efficiently and scale with confidence.“Our goal with eSpa247 has always been to simplify operations for wellness professionals,” said Tony Lam, founder of eSpa24/7. “We provide tools for online booking, marketing, loyalty, and staff management, but adding ARISE gives our users one less system to manage and more time to focus on clients.”As salons and spas continue adopting cloud-based systems and integrated POS technologies, the partnership between Aurora and eSpa247 reflects growing demand for software platforms that embed payments directly into daily workflows, streamlining operations while enhancing the overall guest experience.To learn more about Aurora’s ARISE platform for software providers, visit: https://risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv/ About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora’s platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.About eSpa247eSpa247 is a cloud-based POS and management platform built specifically for salons, spas, and wellness businesses. The platform combines appointment booking, walk-in management, retail sales, inventory tracking, memberships, customer communication, marketing tools, and reporting into a single, easy-to-use system accessible from any device. Designed to streamline operations, reduce administrative overhead, and enhance client experience, eSpa247 empowers business owners and staff to focus on delivering exceptional service while gaining real-time insights into performance and revenue.

