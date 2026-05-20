Charlotte Resident Opens New Franchise in North Carolina

Operations Executive Brings Payroll Vault to Greater Charlotte Business Community

I was ready to channel everything I had built, my expertise, my relationships, and my values into something of my own.” — Mellissa Willems, Payroll Vault of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Charlotte, North Carolina, signing a corporate operations executive with account management and business leadership as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Mellissa Willems, who lives in Charlotte, purchased a Payroll Vault franchise to capitalize on her more than 20 years of experience in customer experience, operations, account management and business leadership, most recently serving in director-level executive roles within Fortune 500 organizations. She has led teams, managed global strategic accounts and served businesses of all sizes, from large enterprise clients to individual consumers across B2B and B2C environments.“After two decades in corporate leadership, I was ready to channel everything I had built, my expertise, my relationships, and my values into something of my own,” said Willems, whose franchise territory covers the Greater Charlotte region that includes Pineville and South Charlotte. “Payroll Vault is providing me with the platform to do that. The model is built around trusted, personalized service rather than a transactional, one-size-fits-all approach, and that is aligned perfectly with how I believe business should be done. I wanted to build something that would grow with my clients and give back to the community I call home for years to come.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model continues to attract corporate executives who are committed to sharing their leadership skills to help provide a boutique-style experience, which is missing in today’s business community for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”“What drew me most to Payroll Vault was the philosophy behind it,” Willems said. “This is not a payroll factory. It is a relationship-first business built on becoming a true partner to small and mid-sized business owners. The opportunity to serve as an extension of my clients' teams, to understand their businesses deeply, and to remove the burden of payroll complexity so they can focus on what they do best is exactly the kind of work I want to do. Add to that the strength of the Payroll Vault system, the support network, and a brand built on integrity, and the decision was clear.”Willems said Charlotte is a city of hard-working small and mid-sized business owners who are doing incredible things. She wants to play a role in helping those successful teams thrive in the town she calls home.“My goal is to become a trusted extension of their team, handling the complexity of payroll and compliance so they can stay focused on what matters most: running and growing their business,” she said. “I am not here to be a vendor. I am here to be a long-term partner and a familiar, reliable face in the community I love.”Willems is also a strong advocate for women in business and entrepreneurship.“I hope my venture inspires other women who are considering making the leap,” she added.3 Reasons Why Corporate Executives Choose Payroll VaultThe award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Mellissa, you can reach her via email at Mellissa.Willems@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners at payrollvault@oakscale.com.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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