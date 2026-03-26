Drummond Announces Completion of ebMS-2026 Interoperability Test Event

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond Group, LLC, a compliance testing, certification, and security assessment firm serving regulated industries for nearly three decades, today announces the completion of its ebMS-2026 full-matrix interoperability test event. This year’s program marks Drummond’s 24th annual ebMS testing event.The following organizations participated in the event and achieved Drummond Certified™ status for their products: Axway with Axway B2Bi 2.6 and Activator 6.1, IBM Corporation with IBM DataPower Gateway 10.6, and OpenText with DataIntegrator 25.3.Drummond Certified™ ebMS 2.0 products are widely used across a diverse range of industries, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare, and retail. These solutions play an important role in enabling secure data exchange between organizations, helping ensure the integrity, reliability, and interoperability of business communications. The XML Encryption and SSL Client Authentication tests were proposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Automotive Retail Profile for GZIP-based Compression profile is defined by the Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR).Drummond’s full-matrix test automation platform gave participants real-time access to configurations and test results, streamlining collaboration across the event.As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange and complements emerging Service-Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging, also known as Transport, Routing, and Packaging (TRP), focuses on the reliable transmission of documents (payloads) from one party to another, often through intermediaries.The Drummond Certified™ program continues to provide a valuable environment where developers can validate interoperability and confirm alignment with the ebMS messaging standard,” said Patrick Paschall, Director of Information Security & Interoperability Services at Drummond. “Events like this bring vendors together to strengthen the reliability of secure, standards-based data exchange used across industries worldwide.”For a complete list of the newly certified ebMS-2026 products and additional information, please visit: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/ About DrummondFounded in 1999, Drummond is an independent firm providing compliance and conformance testing and certification, as well as security assessment services to regulated industries.Drummond's expert-led assessments serve organizations across healthcare, financial services, life sciences, retail, technology, and manufacturing, providing independent verification their markets and regulators require. With deep experience in complex regulatory frameworks, Drummond helps clients navigate evolving requirements confidently and efficiently.Drummond has completed many thousands of certifications and assessments, building a track record of trust and reliability. Learn more at https://www.drummondgroup.com/

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