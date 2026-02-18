Drummond Launches Education Program for ONC Certification

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond Group, LLC, an ONC-Authorized Test Lab (ONC-ATL) and Certification Body (ONC-ACB), today launched the ONC Compliance Learning Series, a three-month educational program designed to help health IT developers build a comprehensive understanding of the health IT testing and certification program.The program addresses a growing challenge in the health IT industry: development teams increasingly need ONC certification to meet healthcare customer requirements, CMS program mandates, and RFP specifications, yet many lack foundational knowledge of the certification process, leading to failed test attempts, project delays, and costly rework."Development teams often struggle with ONC's specific requirements around standards and conformance requirements, as well as compliance processes," said Sonia Galvan, Senior Director of Health IT Testing & Certification at Drummond. "This program helps them build essential knowledge ahead of testing and certification, while also supporting long-term certification maintenance."The ONC Compliance Learning Series delivers six bi-weekly sessions over three months, led by an experienced ONC Test Proctor, Certified Project Management Professional, and HL7 Certified FHIR Foundational Implementer. Participants receive instruction on health IT standards, ONC test procedures, compliance guides, and test tools. Developers can choose between a general compliance or FHIR-specific tracks based on their certification goals.The program is designed for health IT developers pursuing and maintaining ONC certification, including health IT developers, interoperability solution providers, clinical decision support developers, and patient engagement platform companies.The ONC Compliance Learning Series is available now. For more information, visit our website or email sales@drummondgroup.com.About DrummondFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS, FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

