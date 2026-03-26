Inside Robert Swatt’s Personal Residence, Open for One Day Only

Swatt House - Evening Dining Area Robert Swatt in Conversation Corner

Tour Robert Swatt’s home and grounds, and speak with him directly about his work, career, and design philosophy in a rare, one day only experience.

This is a unique moment to experience an architect of this caliber in his own space, where every decision reflects personal priorities. This is something we rarely get to see.” — Mike Wilson

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For one day only, Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the AIA East Bay’s 2026 Home Tours will offer a rare and highly personal experience: the opportunity to step inside the home of internationally recognized architect Robert Swatt and engage with him directly.Known for designing custom homes for some of the most discerning clients in the world, Swatt’s work is rarely experienced beyond the pages of publications. This event provides something different. Visitors will not only tour his personal residence, but also walk the surrounding grounds, gaining a complete understanding of how architecture and landscape come together as a unified design.“This is a unique moment,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay. “To experience an architect of this caliber in his own space, where every decision reflects personal priorities, is something you rarely get to see.”Even more rare is the opportunity to speak directly with Swatt in an intimate setting. Attendees will be able to ask questions about his home, his career, and his point of view on design. The experience moves beyond observation into conversation, offering insight that is typically inaccessible to the public.Swatt, founding principal of Swatt | Miers Architects, is widely known for his refined modernist approach, attention to materiality, and ability to create homes that are both highly tailored and deeply livable. His work spans California and beyond, with projects that reflect a deep understanding of site, light, and the relationship between architecture and landscape.Designing for himself presents a different set of priorities. Visitors will see how Swatt resolves questions of space, proportion, and detail when the client is himself. The result is both a personal expression and a clear articulation of his design philosophy.As part of the broader Home Tours experience, this residence stands out as one of the most compelling stops. It offers not only access to a private home, but also a rare opportunity for direct dialogue with one of the profession’s most respected voices.The 2026 AIA East Bay Home Tours feature a curated selection of private residences across Berkeley, Oakland, and Lafayette, each open to the public for a single day. Architects and, in many cases, homeowners will be present to share the thinking behind each project, creating an experience that connects visitors to architecture in a direct and meaningful way.This event also serves as a fundraiser supporting AIA East Bay’s work to advance design excellence, support emerging professionals, and deliver programs that strengthen the architecture community across the region.With limited tickets and a carefully curated group of homes, the event offers an intimate and highly sought-after experience. Access to Robert Swatt’s personal residence is expected to be one of the highlights of this year’s tour.Event DetailsEvent: 2026 AIA East Bay Home ToursDate: Saturday, May 30Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PMLocation: Private residences across Berkeley, Oakland, and LafayetteAbout AIA East BayAIA East Bay serves architects, designers, and allied professionals across the East Bay, advancing design excellence and connecting the public to the value of architecture through programs, events, and advocacy.

Tour the Swatt Residence. An Architect's Modern Family Home in Lafayette on the AIA Home Tours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.