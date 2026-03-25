Rare Access: Step Inside Private East Bay Homes at AIA’s 2026 Home Tours

Somerset - Piedmont Cherry Street - Berkeley Swatt House - Lafayette

Meet the architects and homeowners behind the design in a rare, one day only tour of private East Bay residences.

This isn’t just a home tour. It’s a design experience,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay. “You’re not just seeing the finished product. You’re hearing the story behind it.” — Mike Wilson

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region where great residential architecture is often hidden from public view, the AIA East Bay’s 2026 Home Tours offer something rare: the chance to step inside a curated selection of private homes and hear directly from the people who designed and live in them.For one weekend only, these residences will open their doors, giving visitors access not just to the spaces themselves, but to the thinking behind them. Each home reflects a distinct response to site, climate, and lifestyle, shaped through collaboration between architect and client. This event brings those stories forward in a way that photos and publications cannot.“This isn’t just a home tour. It’s a design experience,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay. “You’re not just seeing the finished product. You’re hearing the story behind it.”Attendees move through homes that are actively lived in, not staged or theoretical. Architects will be present to discuss design intent, material choices, constraints, and problem solving. In many cases, homeowners will also share their perspective, offering insight into how design decisions translate into daily life over time.This level of access is what sets the AIA East Bay Home Tours apart. These are not model homes or developer showcases. They are personal environments, opened to the public through the trust of the homeowners and the participation of the design teams. For many of the featured projects, this will be the only time they are available for public viewing.The experience is intentionally intimate. With a limited number of homes and tickets, visitors can engage in meaningful conversations, ask questions, and observe details that are often missed in traditional presentations of architecture. It is an opportunity to better understand how thoughtful design responds to real constraints, budgets, and lived experience.The Home Tours attract a wide audience, including design professionals, prospective homeowners, and members of the public interested in how architecture shapes the way we live. For those considering building or renovating, the tours provide a valuable opportunity to see what is possible and to connect directly with architects working in the region.As one of AIA East Bay’s most anticipated annual events, the Home Tours also serve to highlight the value of architecture in the community. By opening these homes to the public, the program fosters a deeper appreciation for design excellence and the role architects play in shaping the built environment.Event DetailsEvent: 2026 AIA East Bay Home ToursLocation: Private residences throughout the East BayFormat: Self guided tour with architects and homeowners on siteTickets: Limited availabilityAbout AIA East BayAIA East Bay serves architects, designers, and allied professionals across the East Bay, advancing design excellence and connecting the public to the value of architecture through programs, events, and advocacy.

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