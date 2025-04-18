Terrace House: A Hidden Point Richmond Gem with Bay Views and Surprising Interiors Opens for East Bay Home Tours

Open Livingroom with expansive bay views A cozy sunk-in lounge connects the two main floors to mitigate the discontinuity often found in reverse-plan houses. Terraced into the hillside at the end of a quiet Point Richmond street, this new contemporary home utilizes a reverse plan to capture dramatic bay views from the spacious top-floor great room

The public is invited to tour Terrace House, a hidden Point Richmond gem with Bay views and striking interiors, during the 2025 East Bay Home Tours.

We wanted the house to feel both rooted and uplifting—to embrace the landscape without overwhelming it.” — Brad Gunkel, Owner / Architect

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built into the hillside at the quiet edge of Point Richmond, Terrace House is a stunning architectural surprise—modest from the street, but dramatic and full of light inside. For one day only, this contemporary residence will be open to the public as part of the 2025 East Bay Home Tours , presented by AIA East Bay From its angular silhouette and warm wood siding to the rooftop solar array and clean modern lines, Terrace House announces itself with quiet confidence. But it’s once inside that the home begins to unfold.A reverse floor plan takes full advantage of the site, revealing a top-floor great room with wraparound Bay views. Retractable glass walls vanish into the structure, opening the living space to expansive decks that float above the water and hills.“We designed the house to create a constant dialogue between interior and exterior—between privacy and openness,” says Brad Gunkel, founder of Gunkel Architecture and the home’s owner. “There’s a sense of discovery as you move through the space, and that’s very intentional.”A cozy sunken lounge—framed by warm wood and a sculptural staircase—creates a gentle connection between levels and invites moments of pause and conversation. Two home studios, each with full-height glass storefront walls, face each other across a private landscaped courtyard. The setup balances visual connection with acoustic separation—perfect for creative work, quiet focus, or collaborative energy.“Every material was selected to bring a sense of calm and clarity,” Gunkel adds. “We wanted the house to feel both rooted and uplifting—to embrace the landscape without overwhelming it.”Throughout the home, material richness shines: natural wood, exposed brick, and polished metal create texture and warmth, while thoughtful lighting adds a gallery-like glow to every space.“Terrace House exemplifies what great residential architecture can do,” says Michael Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay. “It adapts beautifully to a complex site while delivering a tranquil and deeply personal experience.”Whether you come for the views or the details, Terrace House offers one of the most memorable home experiences on this year’s tour—an architectural gem with a soul as serene as its setting.🎟 Tickets and more info: www.aiaeb.org/2025-home-tours

