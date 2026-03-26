Zonar Expands Bus Suite Parent App with French and Spanish Language Support

New multilingual options increase access for families and strengthen communication for school districts

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions for student transportation, today announced that its Bus Suite parent app is now available in French and Spanish, expanding access to real-time school transportation information for families across increasingly diverse communities.Zonar’s Bus Suite is an all-in-one, purpose-built platform designed specifically for student transportation in North America bringing routing, operations, drivers, students, and parents together in a single, connected system. It combines intelligent routing and route planning, live dispatch and route monitoring, a driver mobile app with turn-by-turn navigation, and Z Passverified student ridership tracking to ensure every student is accounted for at every stop along the route.The platform also includes the parent app which provides parent-facing visibility and notifications, giving families real-time insight into bus location, arrival updates, and boarding events. Bus Suite brings together routing, ridership, communication, and real-time visibility in one place, with deep integration into Zonar telematics and safety hardware, so districts can run safer, more efficient operations with less manual work across the entire route lifecycle.The Bus Suite multilingual enhancement enables parents and guardians to view bus tracking, route updates, and key transportation notifications in their preferred language, helping school districts communicate more effectively and remove language barriers that can limit engagement.“Parents rely on timely, accurate information to make daily decisions about their children’s wellbeing,” said Amit Anand, SVP of Product at Zonar. “By making the Bus Suite parent app available in French and Spanish, we’re helping schools ensure that more families can easily access and trust the information they need, regardless of language. As the safety standard for student transportation and a trusted partner to more than half of US school districts for fleet management and safety, Zonar is committed to delivering solutions that empower families and support districts in keeping every child safe.”With the new language functionality, parents can select their preferred language directly within the app. Once selected, users can switch languages at any point without assistance from the school or district.The Bus Suite parent app is trusted by families for its reliable, real-time data. Parents use the app daily to receive real-time alerts on their child’s school bus locations, anticipate arrival times at school and at bus stop, and see when they have boarded and exited the bus. They can also receive communications from the district on bus changes/delays so they can adjust plans reducing uncertainty and unnecessary wait times. The addition of French and Spanish builds on this foundation, ensuring that critical transportation information is accessible to a broader population.The multilingual launch reflects Zonar’s ongoing investment in customer-driven innovation. The app’s underlying architecture supports the addition of more languages, allowing districts to further tailor communications to meet their community's needs.For more information about Zonar’s Bus Suite and parent app, visit https://www.zonar.com/solutions/bus-suite/ About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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