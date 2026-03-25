Spring brings work on ADOT’s Northern Arizona projects

FLAGSTAFF – Spring weather will allow work to continue or start in the coming weeks on highway improvement projects across Northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Projects that have been in winter shutdown, including the Interstate 17 wildlife crossing south of Flagstaff, are resuming. Other projects focused on pavement and safety related maintenance are set for spring starts. ADOT advises drivers to use caution in work zones and plan for restrictions at times while work is underway on projects including these:

I-17 Wildlife Crossing 12 miles south of Flagstaff : Crews last fall completed most of the bridge designed to reduce the risk of collisions with elk, deer and other wildlife. Construction will resume in April. Work on the $15.8 million project, including installation of 8 miles of new wildlife fencing along the highway, is scheduled for completion this fall. Limited lane restrictions are planned. ADOT and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are partnering on the project, which started in spring 2025. Information: azdot.gov/wildlife .

State Route 87 Improvement Project in Payson : Scheduled to resume the week of March 29 following a winter break, initial work will continue to focus on sidewalk, driveway and crosswalk ramps this spring. The $12.2 million project started last August. Pavement resurfacing along 5 miles of SR 87 between Green Valley Parkway and Crackjack Road is expected to begin by May. Drivers can expect mostly overnight lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday nights. Completion is anticipated for late fall. information: azdot.gov/paysonimprovements .

State Route 89A Guardrail Project in Oak Creek Canyon : Work will start in April to replace guardrail and install concrete barriers along the SR 89A switchbacks that carry traffic in and out of the north end of Oak Creek Canyon (approximately 13 miles north of Sedona). At times, drivers should expect 24-hour lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals at times. If not, weekday lane restrictions are possible during daylight hours. Consider using I-17 and SR 179 as an alternate route. Completion is scheduled for late summer. Information: azdot.gov/SR89AGuardrail .

I-40 Pavement improvements: Following winter shutdowns, work has resumed on a project resurfacing between Holy Moses Wash and Rattlesnake Wash (mileposts 47-58) in Kingman. Work also will resume in April on a resurfacing project between Two Guns (milepost 230) and Meteor City Road (mileposts 230-240) west of Winslow, while a pavement preservation project gets underway in April from US 93 east to Silver Springs Road (mileposts 72-80). Drivers should plan on weekday lane restrictions, allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching all work zones. Learn more at azdot.gov/I40TwoGuns , azdot.gov/I-40HolyMosestoRattlesnake and azdot.gov/I40SilverSpringsUS93 .

State Route 64 Improvement Project north of I-40 in Williams : Starting in April, this $19.4 million project will resurface 19 miles of SR 64 between the I-40 interchange and Pipeline Road while adding several new left turn lanes and improving turnouts, including driveways. Drivers can expect intermittent daytime restrictions Mondays through Thursdays and on Friday mornings. Paving is mostly planned during overnight hours. Completion is scheduled in fall 2027. Information: azdot.gov/SR64improvements .

US 160 Pavement Improvement Project in the Tuba City area : The project along 14 miles of US 160 both in and east of Tuba City (mileposts 321-335) is slated to start in April. Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts while work takes place Mondays through Thursdays. Completion is scheduled by this fall. More information is available on the azdot.gov/US160Improvements .

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Note: The ADOT file photo below shows the I-17 wildlife overpass under construction in Nov. 2025.