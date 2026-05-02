Join the movement: Rotary Club of Queen Creek cleans SR 24

My favorite work is recognizing Adopt a Highway volunteer groups who spend hours, days and sometimes decades reducing litter along Arizona’s roadways.

The Rotary Club of Queen Creek is one of those groups whose leaders are part of a movement to take on the world’s most persistent issues, including protecting the environment.

Administration Committee Chair Alex Hopkins leads the club’s volunteer group and shared some thoughts with me about the adoption and the history of rotarian fellowship.

“Rotary clubs are known for international organization,” Alex said. “The main objective is the eradication of polio and malaria and individual clubs decide on a main focus based on the needs of the communities they serve. Raising awareness for teen mental health issues is our focus.”

One of the many projects rotarians embrace is an adopted mile along State Route 24 between Signal Butte and Ironwood roads in Queen Creek. Club participation ranges from 10-15 volunteers for cleanups held in the spring and fall each year, and the public is welcomed to participate.

Alex hopes the community recognizes their efforts along State Route 24 at mile markers 5–6, and will join them. Alex said, “Cleanups are a great way to get to know people in a casual environment. We get to experience the accomplishment of cleaning our mile, showing others the value of picking up trash and not littering.”

Truck parts, construction materials and empty liquor bottles are some of the items that filled 102 trash bags in 2023. That’s more than 1,400 pounds of trash removed from along a single mile.

ADOT thanks Alex, Brenda and all volunteers from the Rotary Club of Queen Creek for helping keep Arizona grand one mile at a time. Click here if you’d like to see photos and a video shared by club Secretary Brenda Brandhorst.

ADOT has hundreds of miles of state-managed roadway ready for adoption. If you’d like to help keep Arizona grand, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.