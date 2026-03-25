Rezolve.ai Releases Report on AI Maturity in Enterprise IT Support, Mapping the Path to Operational Scale

Report on AI Maturity in Enterprise IT Support

New report reveals why enterprises struggle to move from AI pilots to production — and what sets 2026 leaders apart.

The gap between experimentation and operational maturity is where competitive advantage is being won or lost right now.” — Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a leader in Agentic AI-powered IT service management, today published “AI Trends in IT Support in 2026: Data, Adoption & Enterprise AI Maturity Report,” a research-backed analysis designed to give CIOs, Heads of IT, and Service Management leaders a clear operational roadmap for scaling AI in enterprise IT support.

Get the full report here: https://www.rezolve.ai/reports

The report arrives at a critical inflection point. While enterprise AI adoption has become nearly ubiquitous — with approximately 88% of organizations reporting AI use in at least one business function — the gap between experimentation and disciplined, production-grade deployment continues to widen. Most IT organizations find themselves caught in the middle: running pilots that show promise but struggling to translate that promise into measurable, enterprise-wide outcomes.

Why This Report Matters Now

The 2024–2026 window has fundamentally reshaped the AI conversation in IT. Generative AI evolved from experimental novelty to operational tooling with Agentic AI capabilities in a remarkably compressed timeframe. Yet as AI exposure across the workforce has expanded dramatically, the barriers to scaling — fragmented data, governance gaps, security vulnerabilities, and organizational resistance — have become more, not less, acute.

This report cuts through the hype to address the questions enterprise IT leaders are actually grappling with: How do you move from isolated AI pilots to mission-critical workflow integration? How do you build governance structures that enable autonomy rather than stifle it? And how do you measure real return on investment in a landscape where AI-enabled security threats are accelerating just as fast as the tools meant to defend against them?

Key Insights from the Report

A Five-Stage AI Maturity Model Built for IT Support

The report introduces a purpose-built maturity framework — from Experimental through to Adaptive Enterprise AI — grounded in operational evidence and mapped to measurable service desk outcomes. This isn’t a generic AI readiness checklist; it’s a structured progression model that connects governance, integration depth, and financial performance.

The Scaling Wall Is Real — and It’s Not About Budget

Investment intent remains strong across industries. The real obstacles are integration readiness and governance maturity. The report details the four structural barriers that consistently prevent organizations from moving beyond pilot stage.

Security Cannot Be an Afterthought

With AI-enabled attack techniques accelerating sharply and breach timelines compressing, the report makes the case that governance and defensive architecture must be designed concurrently with AI deployment — not bolted on after scale is achieved.

A Phased Implementation Blueprint

The report provides a detailed deployment roadmap spanning 12–18 months, with specific KPI benchmarks that must be met before progressing to each subsequent phase of autonomy.

High-Impact Use Cases Driving Real Value

From intelligent self-service and autonomous incident resolution to agentic change execution and multimodal voice-enabled support, the report identifies the workflow categories where AI is delivering non-linear business impact today.

Executive Perspective

“The conversation has shifted decisively. Enterprise IT leaders are no longer asking whether AI will transform the service desk — they’re asking how to embed it into mission-critical operations without losing control. This report was built to answer that question with precision, not platitudes. What we’re seeing across the market is that the organizations pulling ahead aren’t the ones deploying the most AI features — they’re the ones that have built the governance, integration, and measurement infrastructure to scale AI with confidence. The gap between experimentation and operational maturity is where competitive advantage is being won or lost right now.”

— Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve.ai

Who Should Read This Report

The report is designed for enterprise decision-makers navigating the practical realities of AI in IT operations, including CIOs and CTOs evaluating AI investment strategy, Heads of IT and Service Management leading operational transformation, IT Directors responsible for service desk modernization, and Security and Governance leaders building risk frameworks around AI deployment.

Availability

The full report, “AI Trends in IT Support in 2026: Data, Adoption & Enterprise AI Maturity Report,” is available for download at https://www.rezolve.ai/reports. For media enquiries, executive briefings, or to schedule an interview with Rezolve.ai leadership, please contact us.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai delivers the most advanced Agentic AI orchestration platform for enterprise IT service management. By converging conversational intelligence, telephony integration, workflow automation, and ITSM platforms into a unified AI layer, Rezolve.ai enables organizations to move from fragmented AI experimentation to governed, scalable, and measurable operational maturity. For more information, visit https://www.rezolve.ai/

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