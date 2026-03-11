Rezolve.ai's agentic AI platform transforms IT service management and employee support

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a leader in agentic AI-powered IT service management and employee support solutions, today announced its recognition in Forrester's "The Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Services Landscape, Q1 2026" report.

Rezolve ai believes it was recognized for its comprehensive agentic AI capabilities that go beyond traditional chatbots to deliver autonomous problem resolution and intelligent workflow automation.

"We believe being named in this report by Forrester reflects our vision of transforming employee support through truly agentic AI," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. "While others offer basic chatbot functionality, our platform acts autonomously to resolve issues, execute workflows, and continuously learn—delivering measurable ROI for enterprise customers."

Key differentiators of Rezolve.ai's platform include:

Agentic AI Architecture: Autonomous resolution capabilities that take action, not just provide suggestions

Microsoft Teams Native Integration: Seamless deployment within existing enterprise collaboration tools

Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI: Secure, compliant AI that respects organizational data boundaries

Rapid Time-to-Value: Proven deployment frameworks delivering measurable results within weeks

"Forrester's recognition comes at a pivotal moment as enterprises accelerate their AI adoption," added Manish Sharma, CRO of Rezolve.ai. "Organizations are moving beyond pilot projects to demand production-ready solutions that deliver real business outcomes. Our platform was built for exactly this moment."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai provides an agentic AI platform that transforms IT service management and employee support for enterprises worldwide. By combining autonomous AI agents with deep enterprise integrations, Rezolve.ai enables organizations to dramatically reduce support costs, improve employee satisfaction, and accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Dublin, California, Rezolve.ai serves leading enterprises across technology, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

