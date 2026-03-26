CCS Named To The Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

Our focus has always been on delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients and this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations navigate complexity and achieve long-term success.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS a premier technology services provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company has recognized CCS on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers’ success.CCS was selected for the 2026 Tech Elite 250 in recognition of its continued investment in advanced certifications and deep technical expertise across a broad portfolio of leading technology partners. The company has achieved top-tier partner statuses with key vendors in cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and infrastructure, demonstrating its ability to design, implement, and manage complex, enterprise-scale solutions. CCS’s commitment to ongoing training, innovation, and customer-centric service delivery has enabled organizations to modernize their IT environments, strengthen security postures, and leverage emerging technologies to drive measurable business outcomes.“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as part of the 2026 Tech Elite 250,” said Jay Whitchurch CEO of CCS. “This distinction reflects the dedication of our team to continuously deepen our expertise and stay ahead of the evolving technology landscape. Our focus has always been on delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients—whether through cloud transformation, cybersecurity resilience, or AI-driven innovation—and this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations navigate complexity and achieve long-term success.”“Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 on this well earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed.”Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at crn.com/techelite250 beginning March 16.AboutCCS (Custom Computer Specialists) is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With 500 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, DE; and Indianapolis, IN. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs, Barracuda XDR Partner of the Year, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

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