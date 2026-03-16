CCS Honored as XDR Partner of the Year in the 2026 Barracuda Partner Awards

This award reflects our team’s commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats through proactive monitoring, rapid threat detection, and comprehensive security strategies.” — Kyriakos Kaimis, Divisional President

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS today announced it has been named XDR Partner of the Year by Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for businesses of all sizes. The 2026 Barracuda Partner Awards honor top-performing channel partners that consistently deliver exceptional customer outcomes and play a pivotal role in driving innovation, growth and security excellence across the Barracuda ecosystem.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Barracuda’s XDR Partner of the Year” said Kyriakos Kaimis, Divisional President at CCS. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats through proactive monitoring, rapid threat detection, and comprehensive security strategies powered by Barracuda’s innovative XDR technology.”CCS accepted the award at Barracuda Sales Kickoff, the company’s unified premier partner conference. This year’s event in Atlanta brought together hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, distributors, and hybrid partners from across the region to collaborate, exchange insights and explore the innovations shaping the future of cybersecurity.“Partners like CCS are essential to our mission of simplifying cybersecurity and empowering organizations to build cyber resilience and stay ahead of emerging threats,” said Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Barracuda. “This award highlights their unwavering commitment to protecting customers as threats continue to evolve, while showcasing their leadership in driving innovation and growth across the channel. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and the meaningful impact we continue to create together.”About CCSCCS (Custom Computer Specialists) is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With 500 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, DE; and Indianapolis, IN. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com About BarracudaBarracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

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