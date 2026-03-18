CCS Named Best Cyber Security & Best Computer Services in Best of Long Island 2026 for Fifth Consecutive Year

The award highlights CCS’s continued leadership in cyber security and technology services across the region.

This achievement underscores the confidence our clients place in CCS and our team’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding their businesses.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists) a Technology Services provider, announced today that it has been voted Best Cyber Security and Best Computer Services in the Best of Long Island contest for the fifth consecutive year.“We are incredibly proud to be voted Best Cyber Security and Best Computer Services for the fifth consecutive year,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. “This achievement underscores the confidence our clients place in CCS and our team’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding their businesses. As cyber risks grow more sophisticated, we remain focused on delivering strategic, forward-thinking solutions that help organizations plan, protect, and recover with confidence.”More than a million votes were tallied for Long Island’s favorites in the 21st annual Best of LI 2026 contest, which is conducted each year by Schneps Media, and sponsored by Four Leaf, formerly Bethpage Federal Credit Union. This award is highly sought after because it is an affirmation from the community that the winning organizations are the best in their field.Potential candidates who would like to be part of CCS’ great team are encouraged to visit the careers page at CCS, and to follow CCS on LinkedIn and X. For more information on open positions, please call our recruiting team at 800.598.8989.About CCSCCS (“Custom Computer Specialists”) is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With 500 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, DE; and Indianapolis, IN. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs, XDR Partner of the Year, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com

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