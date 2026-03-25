Structured Wellness Programs Launch to Help Adults Achieve Sustainable Health Goals | FL

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavena Well, a new personalized wellness platform, has officially launched to provide adults with guided health support through structured, education-driven programs. Founded by board-certified Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Adeeb Saleh in partnership with healthcare strategist Yazan Al Kabbani, the platform aims to bring meaningful guidance and oversight to the growing wellness industry.

The platform offers clinician-reviewed programs focused on overall wellness, energy, and lifestyle optimization. Each program is designed to help participants achieve sustainable health improvements through structured guidance and ongoing support.

Lavena Well highlights three core differentiators: personalized guidance from licensed professionals, transparent and consistent pricing, and structured ongoing education and support for participants.

Users begin their journey with a private intake questionnaire, which is reviewed by a licensed U.S. clinician. Based on individual goals and preferences, a personalized plan is created. Participants then receive guidance and resources through the platform, including educational materials and ongoing support via a private dashboard.

The platform emphasizes clarity and accessibility. Consistent pricing ensures participants can focus on wellness progress without concern for unexpected cost increases.

Co-founder Yazan Al Kabbani, a healthcare strategist with over a decade of experience supporting medical practices nationwide, helped shape the platform’s vision and translate its philosophy into a scalable, consumer-friendly wellness brand.

Looking ahead, Lavena Well plans to expand its guided wellness programs, enhance educational resources, and establish itself as a trusted national platform for personalized, guided wellness.

About Lavena Well

Lavena Well is a personalized wellness platform designed to help adults improve their health safely, intelligently, and sustainably. Founded by Dr. Adeeb Saleh, the platform combines professional guidance with modern convenience to deliver structured, education-driven programs across multiple wellness categories.

Contact:

Sam A.

support@lavenawell.com

(813) 945-8090

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