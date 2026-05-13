Renowned Immunologist Professor Peter Smith Joins Life in the Fast Lane and CALIBER Magazine as Contributing Author

Professor Peter Smith joins Life in the Fast Lane (LITFL) and CALIBER Magazine as contributing author

One of Australia’s most published immunologists joins two international publications to write on the science of living longer, better

SOUTHPORT, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Peter Kenneth Smith, MBBS, BMedSci, FRACP, PhD, one of Australia’s most published clinical immunologists and a former consultant in Pediatric Allergy at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, has joined two international publications as a contributing author. Professor Smith will write for Life in the Fast Lane (LITFL), one of the world’s most widely read medical education platforms, and CALIBER Magazine, a lifestyle and ideas publication for high-performing professionals.

His writing across both outlets will focus on the science of longevity medicine, the immunology of chronic disease, and the foundational drivers of health that conventional medical training has historically overlooked.

Professor Smith holds Emeritus Professorial status at Griffith University, where he serves as Clinical Lead at the Menzies National Centre for Neuroimmunology, and continues as Professor in Allergy at OPRI Singapore. He is the author of more than 170 peer-reviewed papers, has supervised over 60 higher-degree students across three countries, and contributed to five medical textbooks, including the Royal Society of Medicine Book Award-winning Great Ormond Street Colour Handbook of Paediatric Medicine and Surgery.

His research group was the first to identify TRPM3 ion channel dysfunction as a mechanism in myalgic encephalomyelitis and long COVID, and demonstrated that low-dose naltrexone can restore TRPM3 function in natural killer cells of affected patients. This work is considered among the most significant mechanistic findings in post-viral illness research of the past decade.

For LITFL, Professor Smith’s contributions began in April 2026 with a series covering practical longevity supplementation, sleep and recovery, and physician healthspan. LITFL, founded as a free open-access medical education resource, reaches a global clinical readership and has recorded more than 259 million visitors to date.

For CALIBER Magazine, Professor Smith’s columns will sit at the intersection of medicine, performance, and decision-making, written for an audience of founders, executives, and professionals who are increasingly engaged with longevity as a strategic question rather than a wellness one.

Professor Smith currently serves as co-Chair of EUFOREA’s Rhinitis division, sits on the Expert International Scientific Advisory Board of the Allergy Centre of Excellence in London, and is a faculty member of the Global Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy initiative. He is co-founder of Natural Pearl Skincare and a director of Pearl Consumer Health Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

About Professor Peter Smith

Professor Peter Smith is an Australian physician-scientist with specialist qualifications in allergy and immunology and a PhD in molecular immunology from Flinders University. He has held consultant and professorial appointments in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, including Visiting Professor roles at University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

About Life in the Fast Lane

Life in the Fast Lane (LITFL) is a Free Open Access Medical Education (FOAMed) resource serving clinicians worldwide, covering critical care, emergency medicine, and clinical practice.

About CALIBER Magazine

CALIBER Magazine covers ideas, performance, and lifestyle for an audience of founders, executives, and professionals.

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