EM Disaster Gaming Surpasses 3,000 Sales Worldwide, Transforming Emergency Management Training via Wargaming

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EM Disaster Gaming, the nation's only dedicated disaster game maker and publisher for professional and public education, today announced it has sold over 3,000 disaster wargames to first responders, emergency management agencies, educational institutions, and military organizations across the United States and 25 countries worldwide since its founding in 2025.

The company, which launched following a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $184,000 in just 60 days for its flagship game Emergency Operations Center – Wildfire Mayhem, has rapidly expanded its catalog to include a comprehensive series of disaster wargames spanning wildfires, hurricanes, train derailments, hazardous materials incidents, counter-terrorism, and special events management.

According to the company, EM Disaster Gaming represents the first major adaptation to wargaming for the homeland security and emergency management community, bringing affordable and readily available training tools to professionals who previously had limited access to immersive disaster preparedness exercises. The company's Emergency Operations Center Disaster Wargames series is designed to educate, train, and prepare emergency and disaster management professionals and communities for real-life disasters.

"Wargaming has been used famously by the military and defense community since the early 19th century as a way to prepare for and understand the impacts and consequences of war," company representatives note. "This practice is now being adapted for the homeland security and emergency management community in an affordable and readily available way to better safeguard the nation, communities, and families."

The company has expanded beyond game manufacturing to include the Disaster Gaming Academy, which offers training and educational courses in partnership with higher education institutions for college credit. EM Disaster Gaming also provides consulting services to major agencies and organizations worldwide, building bespoke disaster wargames for specific challenges ranging from pandemic response to mass evacuation scenarios, civil-military mobilization, and national special events preparation.

The company's client base includes high schools, colleges, universities, military installations, and government agencies at all levels. EM Disaster Gaming has received critical acclaim from both the wargaming community and military professionals for its innovative approach to emergency management training.

Founded by Dr. Arthur J. Simental, CEM, a career Certified Emergency Manager with over 16 years of service in government, homeland security, and emergency management, EM Disaster Gaming builds on emergency management's World War II Civil Defense origins with distinctive branding and symbolism that honors this legacy.

About EM Disaster Gaming

EM Disaster Gaming is the United States' only disaster game maker and publisher dedicated to professional and public education, training, and disaster exercise games. The company offers a comprehensive range of disaster wargames, training courses through its Disaster Gaming Academy, and consulting services for custom disaster preparedness solutions. For more information, visit https://emdisastergaming.com/.

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