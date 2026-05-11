New Indie Documentary "Vinnie Plays Vegas" Explores the Story of Comedian Vinnie Favorito, Now Streaming on Tubi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Have you ever met a con man that wasn't charming?"

This rhetorical question posed by director Brian Burkhardt will now be considered by an estimated 100 million users worldwide on the streaming platform Tubi > https://tubitv.com/movies/100053663/vinnie-plays-vegas

Burkhardt's film, Vinnie Plays Vegas: The Con Man of Comedy, worked its way up from behind the paywalls of transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime to the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) library, making it free to watch and expanding its audience exposure.

"Essentially, this came across someone's desk in Hollywood and they said 'Hey, this is alright. Let's take a shot at it.' So I guess you can say its been vetted and approved," downplays Burkhardt.

In a world seemingly dominated by social media and short-form content, Tubi intends to differentiate itself through a commitment to long-form content. Unlike Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or even OnlyFans, Tubi content is not user generated. Content on Tubi is curated and selected by Tubi’s internal Content Acquisition and Programming teams, overseen by its parent company, Fox Corporation.

"The difference is quality control," says the films producer Christopher Robin Gallego. "Not anyone can just film their show or podcast and upload it to Tubi. It's a traditional model, and that model is hard to break into on purpose. We got lucky, but we also had a polarizing story with compelling characters. And thankfully, the folks over at Fox and Tubi agreed."

"...we're not getting into shorts. We're committed to long-form," Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said recently "Our job is to help every story find its fandom, not the opposite, which is I want one story that everybody watches. I think it’s that difference, that is what we do."

The story behind the feature documentary centers around standup comedian Vinnie Favorito and his fall from grace as a headliner on The Strip at the legendary Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Favorito, originally from Boston and a contemporary of comics like Louis C.K., Joe Rogan, Jackie Flynn, and Nick Di Paolo, was fired in 2015 when it was discovered he was scamming money from fans and coworkers alike to support his gambling addiction.

The film features appearances from Bobbly Slayton, Bill Krackomberger, Brandt Tobler, and Mike Weatherford with interviews and stories from a handful of Favorito's victims.

It explores themes of comedy and psychology through the lens of gambling addiction.

Contact:

Mike Weatherford

mikewfrd@gmail.com

702-716-8273

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