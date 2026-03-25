G-TELP Redefines Admission Standards for Global Students and Universities

ITSC, G-TELP LOGO The G-TELP Advantage: Why the Academic World is Switching. English proficiency test

ITSC expands G-TELP Level 2 with a 4-skill model, offering a fair absolute evaluation standard for university admissions and global career advancement.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITSC (International Testing Services Center) today announced a landmark shift in global English proficiency standards, as G-TELP Level 2 sees a record-breaking surge in adoption across Asia’s leading student-sending nations. With an increasing number of universities now utilizing G-TELP for international student selection and graduation requirements, the test is rapidly becoming the preferred alternative to traditional legacy exams for those aiming for higher education in the U.S. and beyond.In major Asian markets where U.S. study-abroad demand is highest, the number of G-TELP test-takers has significantly surpassed those of traditional competitors. This growth is driven by G-TELP’s unique structural advantages, specifically its Criterion-Referenced (Absolute Evaluation) model, which measures actual mastery against a fixed standard rather than a curve.“G-TELP has always been about practical, reliable measurement,” says Shun Asaba, Director at ITSC. “While legacy tests like TOEFL and IELTS have long dominated, they often fail to capture the specific agility required in today’s hybrid digital environments. By evolving G-TELP Level 2 into a comprehensive 4-skill assessment—integrating Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking—we are setting a new standard for university admissions and civil service recruitment.”The G-TELP Advantage: Why the Academic World is Switching- Criterion-Referenced (Absolute Evaluation): Unlike norm-referenced exams that rank students against each other, G-TELP ensures that every student who meets the criteria is recognized. This reduces unnecessary competition and focuses on actual language acquisition, providing a fair and transparent benchmark for institutions.- Structural Precision (Multi-Level Assessment): G-TELP’s unique multi-level structure (Level 1-5) allows universities to select the exact proficiency level—such as Level 2 for admissions—that matches their specific academic rigor. This granularity offers a level of precision that "one-size-fits-all" exams cannot match.- Scientific Psychometric Management: ITSC maintains the highest standards of quality control through continuous research and rigorous pre-testing. This scientific approach ensures longitudinal consistency in difficulty levels, a critical factor for high-stakes decision-making.- Positive Washback Effect: G-TELP is built on the philosophy that "Assessment Drives Education." Its practical structure ensures students gain real-world skills that directly improve job placement and success in elite graduate programs.- As academic institutions and global enterprises seek more efficient and practical assessment tools, G-TELP’s dual-track innovation provides a clear competitive edge. Beyond the academic success of Level 2, the G-TELP Business suite continues to dominate the corporate sector by providing "Adaptive Practicality" for professional-grade communication.Through these advancements, ITSC ensures that G-TELP is not just a test, but a life-long partner in language proficiency—from the first university application to the executive boardroom.About G-TELPThe General Tests of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) is a globally recognized assessment suite developed by the International Testing Services Center (ITSC). Backed by a commitment to scientific reliability, G-TELP provides high-fidelity evaluations designed to mirror real-world language usage for schools, corporations, and government agencies worldwide.For more information, visit https://www.g-telp.com/ and https://itsc-group.com/

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