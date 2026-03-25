Construction Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 50 through Tyndall

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba - Yankton Area Office, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, April 6, 2026, work will begin on the S.D. Highway 50 and S.D. Highway 37 grading project between 417th Avenue and one-half mile west of the Highway 37 south intersection. The project will modify the existing four-lane divided highway sections and realign all intersections throughout the project.

Work on the Highway 50 section will include transitioning the four-lane divided highway through Tyndall into a five-lane undivided highway with a shared left-turn lane. The project will also transition the four-lane divided highway through the Highway 37 south intersection to a two-lane highway with left- and right-turn lanes, along with grading the rural two-lane road between Tyndall and the intersection of Highway 37 south.

Additional work includes the installation of new pipe culverts, a concrete box culvert, curb and gutter, lighting through Tyndall, and asphalt resurfacing. The westbound lanes will be constructed first while two-way traffic is diverted onto the eastbound lanes. Once the westbound lanes are complete, traffic will be diverted onto this section, and construction on the eastbound lanes will begin. Motorists can expect delays during these times. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place on Highway 50 for the duration of the project.

Work on the Highway 37 south section will include grading for approximately 2,000 feet to realign the intersection with the newly constructed Highway 50.

The prime contractor on this $10.9 million project is Foothills Contracting, Inc. of Webster, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/tyndall50.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "TYNDALL50" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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