Streamlining Pet Payments: Payarc Integrates with BreederCloudPro for Seamless Transactions

Payarc and BreederCloudPro Bring Integrated Payments to Pet Transactions

Payarc integrates with BreederCloudPro to enable secure, seamless payments directly within breeder workflows, simplifying transactions and operations.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc , a partner-first payments platform built to help software providers and businesses grow, announced a new integration with BreederCloudPro , a comprehensive management software for animal breeders. Through this integration, breeders using BreederCloudPro can now accept secure payments directly within the platform, simplifying transactions while keeping operations fully centralized.BreederCloudPro, known for improving how breeders manage their operations, selected Payarc to power its embedded payment experience. The integration enables breeders to accept payments for pet sales, services, and related products without leaving the platform they rely on to manage their business.“By simplifying the payment process, we’re not just enhancing convenience but also building trust and efficiency in our platform," said Daron Goode, CEO of BreederCloudPro. "This partnership with Payarc allows us to offer our users an all-in-one solution that integrates the best payment technology directly into our software."By embedding Payarc’s payment infrastructure directly into BreederCloudPro, breeders gain a secure and streamlined way to manage both operations and payments in one place. This removes the friction of managing separate payment systems and helps breeders run their businesses more efficiently while maintaining a professional customer experience.“We're excited to partner with BreederCloudPro to bring seamless, secure payment solutions to their platform. By integrating our technology, we're not only simplifying the financial side of breeder operations but also empowering breeders to focus on what they do best. This collaboration reflects Payarc’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and elevate user experience in every industry we serve,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc.Breeders using BreederCloudPro will now benefit from Payarc’s payment infrastructure, including secure processing, flexible payment capabilities, and dedicated support. Together, the companies aim to deliver a reliable, intuitive experience that helps breeders operate with greater professionalism and confidence.For more information, visit Payarc and BreederCloudPro.About PayarcPayarc is a partner-first payments platform designed to help businesses, software providers, and payment professionals grow. Through flexible infrastructure, embedded payment capabilities, and hands-on support, Payarc helps partners simplify payments, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale their businesses with confidence.About BreederCloudProBreederCloudPro is a comprehensive, web-based management solution designed for breeders of various animals. Offering tools for pedigree tracking, breeding management, and now integrated payment processing, BreederCloudPro is committed to helping breeders streamline their operations and manage every aspect of their business with professionalism and ease.

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