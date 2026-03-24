Payarc and MYR POS Bring Integrated Payments to Restaurant Workflows

Payarc, a partner-first payment platform announced a new partnership with MYR POS, a platform for quick-service restaurants and franchise operations.

MYR POS has built a powerful platform for the restaurant industry. This partnership allows them to embed payments in a way that supports their customers. We're excited to support their expansion.” — Zachary Martinez

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc , a partner-first payment platform built to help software companies and businesses scale through flexible technology and real support, today announced a new partnership with MYR POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale platform designed for quick-service restaurants and franchise operations.Through this integration, MYR POS is embedding Payarc’s payment infrastructure directly into its platform, enabling U.S. restaurants to accept secure, reliable payments without disrupting existing workflows. The partnership allows MYR POS customers to activate payments within their POS environment while benefiting from Payarc’s flexible payment capabilities and support infrastructure.For MYR POS, the integration creates a streamlined path to support U.S. merchants with fast, dependable payment processing.As embedded payments continue to reshape how software platforms deliver value, the partnership highlights growing momentum within Payarc’s ISV ecosystem, where SaaS platforms are increasingly integrating payments to create more seamless merchant experiences.“Software platforms today are looking for payments infrastructure that works with them—not around them,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc. “MYR POS has built a powerful platform for the restaurant industry, and this partnership allows them to embed payments in a way that supports their customers while maintaining full control of their experience. We're excited to support their expansion into the U.S. market.”MYR POS serves restaurants operating in fast-paced environments where reliability and efficiency are essential. By embedding Payarc directly into its POS platform, MYR enables restaurant operators to manage transactions, operations, and customer service within a single system.“Our goal has always been to provide restaurant operators with technology that simplifies their day-to-day operations,” said David Nadezhdin, Founder and CEO of MYR POS. “Integrating Payarc into MYR allows us to extend that simplicity into payments, giving our customers a seamless and dependable way to process transactions while we continue expanding our presence in the U.S. market.”The integration reflects broader growth in Payarc’s partner ecosystem as more software platforms look to embed payments directly within their products. By combining flexible technology with dedicated support, Payarc enables ISVs to deliver payment functionality that aligns with how their customers operate.To learn more about how Payarc supports independent software vendors, visit https://www.payarc.com/isv About MYR POSMYR POS is a Montreal-based company specializing in cloud-based point-of-sale solutions for the quick-service restaurant industry. Designed to meet the unique needs of fast-paced restaurant environments, MYR POS provides powerful, user-friendly tools that help streamline operations, improve customer service, and drive business growth.Learn more at https://www.myr.io About PayarcPayarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move business forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner—helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control.Learn more at https://www.payarc.com

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