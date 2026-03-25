Payarc and UrbanPiper Announce Integration to Simplify Restaurant Payments and Ordering

Payarc and UrbanPiper Unite Payments and Order Management for Modern Restaurant Operations

Strategic partnership connects payments, ordering, and AI-driven restaurant operations into one unified experience

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc , a partner-first payments platform, today announced a new integration with UrbanPiper, a global restaurant management and order aggregation platform powering more than 40,000 restaurant locations worldwide. The partnership, facilitated by DataSciencx, brings together payment processing, order management, and emerging AI-driven restaurant technology into a single connected ecosystem.The integration allows restaurant operators to manage payments across online, delivery, and in-store channels without relying on fragmented systems, giving them greater visibility and control over how their business runs.“Restaurants today are juggling multiple systems just to keep up with how customers order and pay,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc. “By connecting payments directly into UrbanPiper’s platform, we’re helping operators simplify that complexity and run more efficiently without sacrificing the flexibility they need to grow.”A More Connected Way to Run Restaurant PaymentsThrough the integration, restaurants using UrbanPiper to manage orders from platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub can now process payments through Payarc within the same workflow.Key benefits include:• One place to manage payments across online, delivery, and in-store transactions• Faster reconciliation with centralized reporting and visibility• Less operational overhead from disconnected systems• Built-in security with PCI-compliant processing and fraud protection• Real-time alignment across orders, menus, and payment dataThis integration supports Payarc’s broader focus: combining modern payment infrastructure with the hands-on support operators rely on to keep their businesses moving.Supporting the Shift Toward AI-Driven Restaurant CommerceUrbanPiper recently introduced Orderline, its Voice AI ordering platform designed to handle phone-based orders and reduce pressure during peak demand.As ordering evolves, payments become a critical part of delivering a complete customer experience. The Payarc integration ensures that whether an order starts online, over the phone, or in-store, the payment experience stays consistent and reliable.“We believe the next phase of restaurant technology will be driven by AI-powered commerce,” said Saurabh Gupta, CEO of UrbanPiper. “Orderline is an important step in that direction, and payments play a central role in making these experiences seamless. Working with Payarc helps bring that vision closer to reality.” Together, Payarc and UrbanPiper are building toward a more connected restaurant ecosystem where ordering, payments, and operational data work in sync to give operators better control and insight across every channel.DataSciencx: Connecting the OpportunityThe partnership was brought together by DataSciencx, a Payarc partner focused on data analytics and digital transformation for restaurant and retail businesses.“We work closely with operators who are dealing with disconnected tools every day,” said Jonathan Moore, CEO of DataSciencx. “Bringing Payarc and UrbanPiper together creates a more cohesive system that helps restaurants operate more efficiently and make better decisions.”About PayarcPayarc is a partner-first payments platform headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. The company provides flexible, omnichannel payment solutions across restaurants, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce.From payment processing and POS to fraud prevention and embedded payments, Payarc helps businesses simplify how they accept and manage payments, backed by real human support.For more information, visit payarc.com About UrbanPiperUrbanPiper is a global restaurant management platform serving more than 40,000 restaurant locations across 30+ countries. The platform integrates with 400+ POS systems and major delivery platforms, enabling restaurants to manage online orders, menus, inventory, and analytics from a single dashboard. UrbanPiper is trusted by global restaurant brands including McDonald's, Subway, Pizza Hut, and Krispy Kreme.For more information, visit urbanpiper.com About DataSciencxDataSciencx is a digital business services company headquartered in Irvine, California, specializing in data analytics, marketing services, and technology solutions for restaurant, hospitality, and retail businesses. DataSciencx helps merchants leverage data to improve operational efficiency and drive profitable growth.For more information, visit datasciencx.com.

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