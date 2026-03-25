Vistatec AI Wins Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Enterprise Localization Innovation

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec AI has been named a winner in the Software category of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes organizations that deliver measurable impact through the responsible and practical use of artificial intelligence.

Vistatec AI is a productized suite of AI services designed to support multilingual content operations for global enterprises. The offering combines AI verification, multimodal automation, secure workflows, and expert human oversight to help organizations scale global content safely while protecting quality, brand voice, and compliance.

The judging panel highlighted Vistatec AI as a strong example of how artificial intelligence can be deployed in enterprise environments without compromising trust. Feedback highlighted the importance of the verification-first model, the emphasis on AI assistance over full automation, and the integration of human expertise into the workflow.

Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Vistatec, said:

“Global organizations are under pressure to scale multilingual content quickly, but not at the expense of quality or compliance. Vistatec AI solutions are designed to meet that need by pairing advanced AI capabilities with governed workflows and expert review. This award validates our approach. The next phase of AI in localization will be defined by control, accountability, and the ability to verify outcomes at scale.”

Vistatec AI includes VistatecAIM, which is a platform that brings all parts of the localization process into one place. It includes tools for managing resources, tracking work, reviewing quality information, and understanding performance across different projects. By centralizing this activity, VistatecAIM helps localization teams spend less time coordinating disconnected tools and more time focusing on the work that supports global growth.

The AI services suite also features VistatecVerifier, a proprietary AI-powered verification application that detects linguistic risk and routes issues to expert reviewers, and VistatecSpeech, an AI-enabled subtitling and dubbing workflow that reduces production time and cost while maintaining quality standards. Other standout services include AI Gap Analysis, AI Governance, and more, all available here: https://www.vistatec.com/vistatec-ai/

The judges also noted the strategic importance of integrating AI into design-to-development workflows. Vistatec AI supports shift-left localization by enabling quality checks earlier in product and content cycles, reducing rework and improving global consistency.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor organizations that move AI beyond experimentation into practical deployment. The 2026 program recognized winners across more than 15 countries and multiple industries, evaluating how effectively AI is used to solve real business problems.

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets, ensuring impactful and culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights. Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group is an independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement in business. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor organizations, products, and teams using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, and solve meaningful problems across industries.



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