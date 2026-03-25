Transforming Enterprise Risk Management: Continuum GRC Integrates Agentic AI for Proactive Cybersecurity Resilience

Continuum GRC logo AITAMBot is the flagship AI auditor within the Continuum GRC A.ITAM (AI Audit Machine) system, designed to revolutionize governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

Powered by AI, Continuum GRC’s A.ITAM™ and AITAMBot™ predict control failure, automate remediation, and strengthen enterprise resilience across 100+ frameworks.

Agentic AI is redefining what enterprise risk management can achieve.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, the world’s only FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform, today announced the integration of agentic AI capabilities into its award-winning A.ITAM™ (AI Audit Machine) platform and AITAMBot™ intelligent auditor. This breakthrough empowers organizations to move from reactive compliance to truly proactive cybersecurity resilience in an era of rapidly evolving threats.Agentic AI represents the next evolution in intelligent systems — autonomous agents that not only analyze risks and generate insights but also take informed, auditable actions within defined governance boundaries. By embedding agentic AI directly into its enterprise risk management solution, Continuum GRC enables continuous monitoring, dynamic risk scoring, automated remediation recommendations, and real-time control adjustments across hundreds of frameworks.Key benefits of the new agentic AI integration include:* Proactive Threat Anticipation: Agentic AI agents continuously scan the environment, predict potential control failures, and initiate preventive measures before incidents occur.* Autonomous Workflow Automation: Up to 80% of routine GRC tasks — including evidence collection, control mapping, and documentation — can now be handled independently while maintaining full cryptographic chain-of-custody and auditability.* Multi-Framework Intelligence: Seamless handling of FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, ISO 27001, SOC 2, CMMC, PCI DSS, GDPR, and over 100 additional standards with dynamic auto-mapping and real-time updates.* Enhanced Cybersecurity Resilience: Organizations gain a “Roadmap to Risk Reduction” that shifts focus from manual paperwork to strategic risk management and innovation.“Agentic AI is redefining what enterprise risk management can achieve,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. “Our customers no longer wait for audits to reveal gaps — the platform now anticipates, acts, and assures compliance continuously. This integration builds on our five consecutive years of FedRAMP Authorization and positions Continuum GRC as the premier AI-powered GRC solution for both federal agencies and commercial enterprises facing today’s complex threat landscape.”The enhanced platform continues to deliver Continuum GRC’s signature advantages:* Unlimited users and assessments* Real-time compliance status and maturity scoring* FIPS 140-2 validated encryption and cryptographic integrity* Support in 243 languagesWith this launch, Continuum GRC solidifies its leadership in AI-driven GRC, helping CISOs, risk officers, and compliance teams achieve greater efficiency, stronger security posture, and measurable risk reduction.About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a leading provider of cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance solutions. As the only FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized purebred GRC platform, it delivers comprehensive automation, the world’s first AI Audit Machine (A.ITAM™), and the intelligent AITAMBot™ auditor. Trusted by enterprises and government organizations worldwide, Continuum GRC provides a single source of truth for risk management across hundreds of regulatory frameworks.For more information, visit https://continuumgrc.com/ or contact +1 (888) 896-6207.

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