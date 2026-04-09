Lazarus Alliance Announces New FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Program to Help CSPs Rapidly Expand into Defense Markets

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services Logo FedRAMP 3PAO Services from Lazarus Alliance

A2LA-Accredited 3PAO Delivers 40–50% Faster Timelines by Reusing Existing Moderate Authorizations – New Authorizations in as Little as 3–6 Months

Our new FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Program delivers a faster, more efficient pathway to achieve the Moderate impact compliance they need without the lengthy full authorization cycle.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, an A2LA-accredited FedRAMP Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) with ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation #3822.01, today launched its new FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Program. The program enables Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) that already hold a FedRAMP Moderate authorization to fast-track additional Agency ATOs, DoD IL4/IL5 mappings, StateRAMP, and other government equivalency pathways.Leveraging its proprietary Cybervisor™ automation platform and Continuum GRC technology, Lazarus Alliance’s new program dramatically reduces the time and cost of expanding federal and defense market access. CSPs can now reuse their existing FedRAMP Moderate Body of Evidence (BoE) and complete targeted delta assessments instead of full re-authorizations.“Many cloud service providers need Moderate-level security and compliance to compete for DoD, StateRAMP, and multi-agency contracts, yet they do not hold a FedRAMP Moderate authorization and are not seeking the full traditional FedRAMP process,” said Michael Peters, CEO and Founder of Lazarus Alliance. “Our new FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Program was built exactly for them, delivering a faster, more efficient pathway to achieve the Moderate impact compliance they need without the lengthy full authorization cycle. With our A2LA-accredited 3PAO team and Cybervisor™ automation, we’re helping CSPs reach these high-value markets in as little as 3 to 6 months.”Key Features of the Lazarus Alliance FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Program:* Targeted delta-gap analysis of additional controls only* Full inheritance and reuse of existing Moderate SSP, SAR, and POA&M* Accelerated DoD IL4/IL5, GovRAMP, and multi-agency ATO pathways* A2LA-accredited 3PAO assessment with guaranteed agency acceptance* Automated evidence collection and continuous monitoring via Cybervisor™* Dedicated equivalency roadmap and risk-free consultationThe program is designed for CSPs seeking rapid expansion into defense contracts, state and local government opportunities, and additional federal agency workloads without repeating the full Moderate authorization process.To learn more or schedule a no-cost Moderate Equivalency assessment, contact Lazarus Alliance at +1 (888) 896-7580 or visit https://lazarusalliance.com/services/audit-compliance/fedramp-equivalency/ About Lazarus AllianceLazarus Alliance is a veteran-owned, A2LA-accredited global provider of proactive cybersecurity, compliance, and audit services. With over 25 years of experience and proprietary automation platforms including Cybervisor™ and the IT Audit Machine (ITAM), the firm helps organizations achieve and maintain compliance with FedRAMP, CMMC, NIST, ISO, SOC, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and dozens of other frameworks. Lazarus Alliance is recognized for delivering assessments 40–50% faster than traditional firms while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity.

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