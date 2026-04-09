Continuum GRC Enhances It's A.ITAM™ and AITAMBot™: The World’s First AI Auditor Revolutionizing Enterprise Compliance

Continuum GRC logo AITAMBot is the flagship AI auditor within the Continuum GRC A.ITAM (AI Audit Machine) system, designed to revolutionize governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

Major Agentic AI Upgrades Deliver Predictive Risk Intelligence, Autonomous Remediation Workflows, and Up to 80% Reduction in GRC Workloads

We’re not just automating compliance, we’re redefining how enterprises and federal agencies manage risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, the only FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized purebred governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform, today announced major enhancements to its groundbreaking A.ITAM™ (AI Audit Machine) and flagship AITAMBot™ intelligent auditor. These upgrades further cement the platform’s position as the world’s first and most advanced AI-powered auditor, delivering unprecedented automation and intelligence to enterprise compliance programs.Building on the recent integration of agentic AI capabilities, the enhanced A.ITAM™ and AITAMBot™ now provide deeper predictive analytics, autonomous remediation workflows, and real-time continuous monitoring across 100+ regulatory frameworks. Organizations can automate up to 80% of routine GRC workloads while reducing audit preparation times by up to 70%, shifting compliance from a reactive, resource-heavy process to a proactive, strategic advantage.“These enhancements mark the next evolution of AI-driven GRC,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. “Our A.ITAM™ AI Audit Machine and AITAMBot™ now deliver even greater intelligence, enabling customers to predict control failures before they occur, automate evidence collection with cryptographic integrity, and achieve real-time risk scoring. We’re not just automating compliance, we’re redefining how enterprises and federal agencies manage risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”New and enhanced capabilities include:* Advanced agentic AI for predictive control failure detection and instant remediation recommendations* Improved multi-framework auto-mapping, intelligent evidence gathering, and dynamic risk scoring* Expanded natural language processing for faster policy documentation and control alignment* Fully autonomous end-to-end audit workflows with continuous compliance dashboards* Enhanced scalability for high-security environments, maintaining full FedRAMP and StateRAMP complianceAs the only FedRAMP Authorized GRC platform with native AI audit capabilities, Continuum GRC continues to lead the industry in secure, scalable, and intelligent compliance automation.About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a leading provider of cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance solutions. As the world’s only FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized purebred GRC platform, it delivers comprehensive automation through its patent-pending A.ITAM™ AI Audit Machine and the intelligent AITAMBot™ auditor. Trusted by enterprises and government organizations worldwide, Continuum GRC provides a single source of truth for risk management across hundreds of regulatory frameworks, including NIST, ISO, SOC 2, CMMC, HIPAA, and GDPR. For more information, visit https://continuumgrc.com/

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