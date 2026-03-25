DoD CMMC Compliance Deadline Approaching: Lazarus Alliance Guarantees Fast-Track CMMC Level 2 C3PAO Assessments

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services Logo We want to be your partner and CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) compliance audit assessor of choice!

Urgent for DoD contractors: CMMC Phase 2 is November 10, 2026. Lazarus Alliance's fast-track Level 2 C3PAO assessments with 100% first-submission success.

Time is running out. Phase 2 marks the shift to mandatory third-party verification for Level 2.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Department of Defense (DoD) CMMC Phase 2 implementation set to begin on November 10, 2026, defense contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) face an urgent deadline. Starting that date, most new DoD solicitations and contracts involving CUI will require CMMC Level 2 certification through an independent assessment by an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Self-assessments alone will no longer suffice for compliance in these cases.Lazarus Alliance, a Cyber AB-accredited C3PAO (C3PAO-10251-Lazarus-Alliance) and veteran-owned leader in proactive cybersecurity and compliance services, today announced its guaranteed fast-track program for CMMC Level 2 C3PAO assessments. As one of the authorized assessors, Lazarus Alliance is positioned to help Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations achieve certification efficiently—avoiding costly delays that could jeopardize contract eligibility.“Time is running out,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Lazarus Alliance. “Phase 2 marks the shift to mandatory third-party verification for Level 2. Many contractors are underestimating the preparation time needed for the 110 NIST SP 800-171 controls, documentation, evidence collection, and assessment scheduling. Our fast-track program is designed to compress timelines while ensuring 100% first-submission success rates, so companies can bid confidently on upcoming DoD opportunities.”Why the Deadline Matters* November 10, 2026: CMMC Phase 2 begins, with DoD program managers incorporating Level 2 (C3PAO) requirements into applicable contracts as a condition of award.* C3PAO assessments are required for organizations handling CUI; results are submitted to the CMMC eMASS system and SPRS.* Conditional certification is available with a Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M), but all gaps must be closed within 180 days.* Lead times for C3PAO assessments are lengthening due to industry demand—organizations that delay risk missing contract windows.Preparation for Level 2 typically requires 6–12 months or more, depending on current maturity. Lazarus Alliance’s end-to-end services eliminate bottlenecks with expert guidance from initial gap analysis through final certification.Lazarus Alliance Fast-Track CMMC Level 2 C3PAO Program Features:* Accelerated Readiness: Comprehensive gap assessments, System Security Plan (SSP) development, policy and procedure creation, and targeted remediation support using proven Cybervisor™ methodologies.* Guaranteed Fast-Track Scheduling: Priority assessment slots with experienced, authorized C3PAO assessors to minimize wait times.* Full-Scope Support: On-site or remote assessments, POA&M management, closeout validation (within 180 days), and SPRS/eMASS submission.* Continuous Compliance: Post-certification monitoring and annual affirmation support to maintain the three-year certification validity.* Proven Track Record: 100% success rate on first-submission Level 2 certifications in prior engagements, with deep expertise across NIST, DFARS, and CMMC frameworks.Lazarus Alliance serves primes, subcontractors, and the global DIB supply chain, including startups and mid-sized firms scaling compliance without enterprise overhead.Defense contractors are encouraged to act now. With only months until the Phase 2 milestone, scheduling a no-obligation consultation can determine your required CMMC level and map a fast-track path to compliance.For more information or to schedule a CMMC readiness consultation, visit https://lazarusalliance.com/services/audit-compliance/cmmc/ or contact Lazarus Alliance at +1 (888) 896-7580.About Lazarus AllianceLazarus Alliance is a veteran-owned cybersecurity and compliance firm specializing in CMMC, FedRAMP, GovRAMP, SOC, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks. As an accredited C3PAO, the company delivers proactive, continuous compliance solutions that protect sensitive data and enable secure growth for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base and beyond. Learn more at lazarusalliance.com.

About Lazarus Alliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.