Autoflow Streamlines Appointment Booking and Check-in with Updated Scheduling and Calendar Features

Scheduling is more about the optics from a customer's point of view, which is to make it as seamless as possible to interact with your shop.” — Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow and multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow launches significant updates to its scheduling and calendar features, which equip shops with the ability to more efficiently manage their workflow and accommodate customers. Auto repair shops can add a modern scheduler to their website and through Google Reserve that offers a seamless 24/7 online booking experience.

The updated version boasts a cleaner interface and faster loading times. Existing and new customers can easily schedule appointments and answer customizable questions such as prompts to address prior declined services from past Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs). Upon completion, customers receive a confirmation text along with a reminder text the day before their appointment, reducing no-show appointments.

“Autoflow’s updated scheduler features new and enhanced capabilities focused on improving user experience and customization,” shares Dan Torregrossa, Autoflow’s Creative Marketing Manager. “This includes a new shop selection landing page with a location map for Multi-Shop Operations (MSOs) and a custom color scheme option for greater personalization to align with shop branding.”

The scheduler connects directly to the calendar feature and operates in tandem with the in-shop customer check-in kiosk. Bays can be automatically assigned according to the customer’s service request. The scheduler also supports a printable QR code, enabling appointments to be scheduled via a simple scan from a mailer or signage.

Configuration hours for the scheduler can now be set separately from standard shop hours, offering more flexibility in availability. Additional features include icon selection for services, the ability to set the maximum number of times a job can be scheduled in a day, an option for a custom redirect URL after scheduling, and the ability to connect to Google Tag Manager. Also included is a WordPress plugin that makes it easy to add to an existing WordPress shop website. Alternatively, if WordPress is not utilized, the scheduler can connect to a button or a whole website page, making it universally flexible for all website types.

“Scheduling is an important aspect of any repair shop,” explains Chris Cloutier, Autoflow’s founder and multi-shop owner of Dallas-based Golden Rule Auto Care. “Some shops are understandably hesitant to have a good scheduling tool on their website due to the fear of not being able to take care of that customer at that time; however, scheduling is more about the optics from a customer's point of view, which is to make it as seamless as possible to interact with your shop.”

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