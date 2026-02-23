Autoflow Equips Auto Repair Shops to Boost Revenue and Customer Retention Without Changing Their Shop Management Systems

Autoflow was designed to enhance, not replace, the shop management systems that auto repair shops already rely upon. We give shops a faster, transparent workflow that improves productivity and trust.” — Chan Patel, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Autoflow

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow, a leading cloud-based CRM and workflow automation platform for automotive repair shops, seamlessly integrates with popular shop management systems (SMS), delivering more powerful, enhanced capabilities without requiring businesses to overhaul or replace their existing technology.

"Autoflow was designed to enhance, not replace, the shop management systems that auto repair shops already rely upon," shares Chan Patel, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Autoflow. "By synchronizing data in real time and eliminating double entry, we give shops a faster, more transparent workflow that improves productivity, customer approvals, and trust."

Enhanced Digital Vehicle Inspections

The platform offers best-in-class Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs) designed to build visual trust with customers. Technicians can easily incorporate photos, videos, and detailed notes, which are sent directly to customers to explain the “why” behind repair recommendations and accelerate the approval process. Autoflow's AI-Enhanced Notes feature converts complex technician notes into clear, customer-friendly language, which is proven to increase trust and boost approval rates. Shops also have the flexibility for customization, allowing them to create tailored inspection sheets that perfectly match their specific operational needs.

Real-Time Two-Way Communication

Autoflow frees up your team by reducing unnecessary phone calls with two-way text messaging that saves time and boosts shop efficiency and productivity. Customers can communicate quickly with the shop in real-time and are kept informed throughout the vehicle repair process through automated text status updates.

Optimized Shop Workflow and Quality Control

Autoflow's Techflow feature gives service advisors a real-time digital dashboard to assign jobs, prioritize tasks, and monitor technician workloads. The platform's "Rainy Day" folder tracks declined services, giving shops a structured way to follow up and recapture revenue from previously deferred work. The digital quality control (QC) feature sets the protocol to catch residual mistakes and gives shops the confidence of delivering vehicles to customers in the condition they expected and paid for.

Increased Revenue and Long-Term Customer Retention

Shops using Autoflow consistently report significant increases in their average repair order (ARO) due to improved transparency and higher approval rates. Built-in CRM tools automate service reminders and follow-ups, while an automated review request feature prompts satisfied customers to leave Google reviews after every visit, steadily building the shop's online reputation.

Autoflow’s comprehensive features essentially transform a static shop management system into a dynamic, customer-facing, technologically advanced workflow hub, all without the considerable hassle and expensive costs of having to migrate to a completely new core operating system.

About Autoflow

Founded in 2012, Autoflow is a cloud-based end-to-end CRM and workflow automation platform for automotive repair shops. Trusted by thousands of shops across the United States, Canada, and Australia, Autoflow helps businesses improve customer communication, automate workflows, and close more repair orders — all without changing their existing shop management system. Autoflow is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area.

For more information, visit www.autoflow.com or call (469) 202-4090.



Autoflow explained in two minutes

Legal Disclaimer:

